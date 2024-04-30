Free Krispy Kreme: Get a free dozen doughnuts through chain's new rewards program

Krispy Kreme is revamping its rewards program with a more generous points system that makes it faster for members to earn and easier to redeem free doughnuts and beverages, the company announced Tuesday.

Krispy Kreme Rewards members will now earn 10 points for every $1 spent and points can be redeemed for more items, including single, 3-pack, 6-pack and dozen doughnuts, as well as coffees and hot chocolates, according to a news release from the company.

Rewards members will also get additional exclusive and personalized perks, including a free sweet treat on their birthday, opportunities to try limited-time products for free, and double points for celebrating their anniversary month.

"In the previous version of the rewards program, members would receive a credit for each purchase of a doughnut, dozen doughnuts and coffee – 12 credits being required to redeem one of each specific item for free," Krispy Kreme said in the news release. "In the new Krispy Kreme Rewards, members can apply their points to any reward."

Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts to celebrate revamped rewards program

Beginning Tuesday, April 30, Krispy Kreme is giving all rewards members a free original glazed dozen, including new members who join between April 30 and May 11. Current members will receive their free dozen on April 30, the company said.

All rewards members will also receive a dozen consecutive days of deals, including free doughnuts and coffee, beginning April 30 through May 11, according to the news release.

Customers can sign up for Krispy Kreme Rewards by downloading the Krispy Kreme app or by visiting www.krispykreme.com/account/create-account and creating a Krispy Kreme Rewards account.

Existing rewards members should use their current rewards credentials to sign into their new account. Earned rewards will transfer to the new program, the company said, and members will receive bonus points for every visit made in the last year to jump-start their progress on the new program.

