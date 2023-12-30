How to get free food from Burger King over New Year's weekend

Ring in the new year with Burger King freebies.

The cheeseburger chain had been giving out free food throughout the month of December to its Royal Perks members on the BK App. As the month wraps up, here is how to claim the last couple of free food items before the year ends.

On Friday, Dec. 29, Burger King is giving free original chicken sandwiches when they spend $1.

On Saturday, Dec. 30, people can get a free bacon cheeseburger with a $1 purchase.

To get the free sandwich and bacon cheeseburger, people must activate the offer in the “offers” tab on the BK App or bk.com before placing the order online or at the fast food restaurant.

Burger King had a special deal for every day, all month long. When announcing their Tis’ the Cheeson promotion, they also shared that they would be bringing back some BK fan-favorite items, as well as adding a new menu option.

The Classic and Bacon Melts returned, along with the Cheesy Tots for the first time since 2021. The new item was the Shroom n’ Swiss Melt.

The mushroom-added melt comes after Burger King introduced the Breakfast Grill’wich Sandwich at select Michigan and Texas stores in November. The item featured a flame-grilled flatbread filled with eggs, American Cheese and a choice of meat.

In October, the chain also debuted Have-sies, which is a combination of fries and onion rings.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com