Free air filters available for dust-plagued east Coachella Valley homes

Free, in-home air purifiers and three yeas of replacement filters are now available for residents of the sometimes dust-choked east Coachella Valley. Regional air pollution regulators will be on hand at upcoming community events, including at a movie night at North Shore Community Park at 7:30 p.m. Friday, to explain the benefits and how to apply for them.

The air filtration units will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, and interested residents must fill out a simple application showing they live within the project boundaries, and provide proof they live there. The project boundaries stretch east through Coachella, parts of Indio and La Quinta and the communities of Carver Tract, Mecca, North Shore, Oasis and Thermal. The application is available online at www.aqmd.gov/raf.

Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, who represents Riverside County on the South Coast Air Quality Management District board, said the agency allocated $1 million in state funds for the filters in collaboration with local community members on the Assembly Bill 617 (AB 617) Eastern Coachella Valley Community Steering Committee, who made them a top priority.

Camila Bautista with Audubon California walks toward emerging wetland area to take water samples along the former shoreline of the Salton Sea near Bombay Beach, Calif., Nov. 6, 2023.

East Coachella Valley residents, including young children, farmworkers and elderly people, are at increased risk of asthma and other health risks due to dust storms blowing off the fast-shrinking edge of the Salton Sea, which can contain pesticides and other agricultural residue.

“This is a great use of air quality improvement funds to help our community members enhance the quality of life and promote environmental justice,” said Perez. “This is free, good for health, and I hope residents will take advantage of this program and apply.”

Last year, AQMD also approved $4.57 million from state funds for paving of dirt roads in often pollution-plagued mobile home parks and public roadways in the eastern Coachella Valley.

To assist residents in applying for the filters, AQMD is holding outreach events in the eastern Coachella Valley, where staff will be available to help residents with the application. They include:

05/10/24 - North Shore Movies in the Park: 7:30 p.m. at the North Shore Community Park, 99-480 70th Ave., Mecca

05/23/24 - North Shore Let It Glow Youth Social. 6-7:30pm at the North Shore Beach & Yacht Club, 99-155 Sea View Drive, Mecca

05/31/24 - Mecca Let It Glow Youth Social. 6-7:30pm at the Mecca Community Center, 65-250 Coahuilla St., Mecca

Janet Wilson is senior environment reporter for The Desert Sun and co-authors USA Today Climate Point. She can be reached at jwilson@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Free air filters available for dust-plagued east Coachella Valley homes