Francia Raisa Says She and Selena Gomez Didn’t Talk Much for 6 Years Before Reconciliation

This year, Francia Raisa and Selena Gomez seemingly repaired their fractured relationship. In a new interview with USA Today, the How I Met Your Father actress shared how their reconciliation came about, and what the separation was like after their feud.

“It's still crazy to me that people were invested in our friendship,” Raisa said. “I don't know why the timing happened the way it did, but I remember being in St. Tropez in June and I kept talking about her. We hadn't spoken much in six years. Especially the last year, we didn't speak at all.”

A month later, the pair had seemingly patched things up. The Rare Beauty founder wished Raisa happy birthday in a warm tribute on Instagram. She shared several pictures of them together, writing in the caption, “Happiest of birthdays to this special human being. No matter where life takes us, I love you.”

Behind-the-scenes, Gomez had reached out privately to Raisa to patch things up.

“She reached out and said, ‘Let's talk,’” Raisa explained, saying they went to dinner and rehashed their conflict.

“We've never really had beef with each other,” she added. “Nothing happened, and if you ask either of us, we don't know what happened but we needed that time apart. Then when you come back together, you're better people.”

She continued, “She and I are still getting to know each other again. And obviously, you know, I gave the girl a kidney so everyone felt a certain way and I was asked for years and years and years, ‘Do you regret it?’ and I was like, ‘No, the relationship has always been there.’ There was just a tiff.”

The alleged feud popped up in 2022, when Gomez referred to Taylor Swift as her only “friend in the industry” in an interview with Rolling Stone. On an Instagram quote of Gomez's comment, Raisa wrote, “Interesting.”

Gomez replied in a separate comment section on TikTok about Raisa, saying, “Sorry I didn’t mention every person I know.”

Raisa donated a kidney to Gomez in 2017 after the “Single Soon” singer suffered organ damage due from lupus.

