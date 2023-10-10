'I look younger!' — 55+ year-old shoppers swear by Fran Drescher's $20 primer for smooth skin

What is it?

We are obsessed with Fran Drescher — her voice (duh), her style, and her secrets to keeping her complexion gorgeously youthful and radiant. While we can't easily obtain the first two, it turns out her glowing skin is within reach for us plebs. Drescher partnered with cosmetics brand Laura Geller on a collection of primers designed to impart a custom finish, from an ethereal glow to perfectly matte. Other stars like Bethenny Frankel and Paulina Porizkova have joined suit. But back to Drescher. The star's go-to? The Hydrate Spackle Primer and it's on sale for just $20 for Prime Day (down from $36) — that's over 40% off!

Why is it a good deal?

The Laura Geller primer is a fan-favorite and this is the cheapest it’s been since way back during the last Prime Day!

Why do I need this?

The primer is a must-have in Drescher's makeup bag. She shared on Instagram that it's the ultimate 2-in-1 — it's so hydrating that she can skip using a moisturizer! It's formulated to slough away dry, flaky skin and create a smooth, porcelain-like finish. It's so lightweight, not greasy or tacky, that you forget it's even there. Plus, you can wear it alone or under foundation.

What reviewers say:

"It keeps my makeup looking bright and beautiful all day long," she gushed.

Drescher is far from the primer's only fan. It's received praise from many shoppers over the age of 55.

"Now that I’m 67 years old, wow, what a difference," shared a shopper. "I’ve spent a small fortune on all kinds of foundations, and my skin just didn’t look good. With this primer in champagne, my skin is transformed into a younger-looking, smoother complexion. It’s a keeper, for sure."

Supple skin, right this way — thanks to this hydrating primer. (Photo: Amazon)

Another long-time fan shared: "I'm a 58-year-old woman with beautiful skin. This is the only primer for me, and I've been using it for years!"

A third chimed in: "Excellent primer! I am 55 years old, and I have tried everything to get rid of the fine lines under my eyes. Finally, I found a primer that I put on before my powder foundation, and it doesn't settle into fine lines. I look younger! It's very lightweight, but it works. Everyone should try it because it really does work. I'm never going to buy anything else."

And like any beauty product on the market, it's not a miracle worker for skin, as one reviewer noted: "The product was okay, I didn't notice a significant change in the appearance of my skin when using it. The cream glides on nicely, makes skin feel nice and soft, and provides an even base under makeup or bb/cc cream."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

