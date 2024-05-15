Fourth Celebrate Jesus walk and rally to be held Saturday in downtown Grand Forks

May 15—GRAND FORKS — Celebrate Jesus, a Grand Forks iteration of the international March for Jesus, is planned for Saturday, May 18, made up of a walk and worship rally. Participants for the walk can meet at 414 University Avenue, the parking lot for Central High School, beginning at 10 a.m. The walk will begin at 11 a.m. and go to Town Square, where the worship rally will follow.

This is the fourth year the event has been held in Grand Forks, and 15 local churches have taken part in organizing it. Joe Chine, a lead organizer, said the purpose of it is to bring people together.

"It's an opportunity where people can come together from different churches," he said. "That's hard to do in today's world, to get people to come together and do it outside and do it publicly in a celebration of this type."

The March for Jesus event started in the U.S. with Texas in 1990, and has participants across the world, Chine said. Christians of different denominations come together for the purpose of recognizing, celebrating and uplifting Jesus Christ. Hundreds of people have gathered in Grand Forks for the event, some choosing to participate in either the walk or rally, and others in both. Those involved in the walk can create signs to carry with them down University Avenue into Town Square. At the rally, there will be music, food, worship and speakers.

Chine became involved with the event four years ago, when a local radio station asked him if he'd be interested in coordinating it, he said. The first two years the event was held near the Grand Cities Mall, then moved to the downtown area last year. Though planning the event takes time and effort, he continues to help organize it because of its unique way of gathering people in the community.

"I do it because there's nothing like it and it's a tremendous feeling to see people come together, have fun and celebrate our lord and savior," he said.

People don't have to be Christian to attend, and Chine said anybody who is nervous about coming will quickly feel like they fit in once the event begins.

More information can be found on Celebrate Jesus's website,

https://grandcitiesmarchforjesus.com/

, and official Facebook page,

https://www.facebook.com/CelebrateJesusGrandForks/

.