No matter your age, Disney princesses are like forever BFFs that never go out of style. These magical gals have stolen our hearts with their charm and fairy-tale adventures, and it’s so fun to collect Disney themed merch to surround ourselves with their magic. From sparkly tiaras to whimsical teacups, each item brings the charm of these beloved characters into our lives, making every day feel like a fairy tale adventure waiting to unfold. That’s why we were soooo excited when we saw three amazing sets of Disney princess-themed dinnerware at Target — we can have princess tea parties at every meal!

These 16-piece ceramic dinnerware sets from Ukonic are officially licensed Disney merchandise and absolutely gorgeous. Iconic Disney places and moments are elegantly celebrated on the plates, mugs, and bowls with vibrant colors and classy gold details. Every set is fit for a palace banquet and will make everyday meals feel like a special feast.



From little kiddos dreaming big to grown-ups still jamming to “Let It Go” in the shower, there’s something about Disney princesses that’s just too special to resist. Whether it’s the sparkle in Cinderella’s eyes or Ariel’s mermaid sass — or even evil Jafar’s wicked grin — these characters bring a sprinkle of magic to our lives. Why not believe in a happily ever after, no matter how old we get? Dining on one of these stunning Disney dinnerware sets will help keep that belief strong!

We Found the Most Stunning Disney Dinnerware Sets at Target for Under $100

Ukonic Disney Villains 16-Piece Dinnerware Set

Show your bad side with this exclusive Disney Villain 16-piece dinnerware set. Inspired by Disney’s most popular evil-doers, the vibrant designs represent each villain — Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Jafar from Aladdin, and Ursula from The Little Mermaid — with a decorative touch of Baroque-style golden embellishments. The elegant theming features classic iconography, including the Cave of Wonders, Ursula’s enchanted necklace, the Magic Mirror, the Mistress of All Evil’s horns, and more.

Ukonic Disney Princess 16-Piece Dinnerware Set – Cinderella, Jasmine, Ariel, Belle

$99.99

Buy Now

For those special occasions that demand more than just the ordinary dinnerware, the Disney Princess Dinnerware Set is the perfect choice. This 16-piece set comprises four complete dinner sets — dinner plate, dessert plate, bowl and mug — each with unique Disney themes – Aladdin, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast and Cinderella. Each plate has unique elements from each Disney classic that add to the charm and make a magical gift for Disney fans.

Ukonic Disney Princess 16-Piece Ceramic Dinnerware Set | Tiana, Rapunzel, Aurora, Mulan

$99.99

Buy Now

Add a bit of Disney magic to your next dining party with this magnificent 16-piece ceramic dinnerware set. Featuring ornate flourishes and gorgeous accents, each of the four place settings features a unique Disney princess theme: Tiana (The Princess and the Frog), Rapunzel (Tangled), Aurora (Sleeping Beauty), and Mulan (Mulan). The complete 16-piece set includes four 12-ounce mugs, four 2-cup capacity bowls, four 10.75-inch dinner plates, and four 7-inch dessert plates. This stunning set will make any meal magical.

