How this Fort Worth suburb built a thriving food truck and farmers market scene

The city of Saginaw understands the way to a visitor’s heart — and that of locals, too — is through their stomach.

It’s been a common theme in the Fort Worth suburb for several years now, ever since it opened a food truck park and farmers market, officially known as The Switchyard, in 2020. And now it’s getting ready to become bigger and tastier than ever.

“The food trucks and farmers market go hand-in-hand,” explained Saginaw city manager Gabe Reaume. “We’re at the point where trucks are generally there every day, rain or shine. They offer fun dining options and variety.”

The trucks come in different flavors, including tacos, barbecue, Cuban and Thai food. There are as many as a dozen trucks at the park for special events.

While the food truck park is pretty much an everyday event, the Saginaw Farmers Market operates on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-noon.

Both the food truck park and farmers market are at 752 S. Knowles Drive, which is at the south end of Willow Creek Park.

Start during pandemic

Like so many cities, Saginaw was looking for a community alternative to simply having everyone shut themselves indoors during the pandemic. Also, folks have to eat, so the idea of a food truck park and accompanying farmers market came to be through the thinking of Mayor Todd Flippo, now retired public works director Rick Trice and current public works director Randy Newsom.

“We thought they were great ideas, but we were unsure if people would show up. Those were uncertain times,” Flippo said. “From the beginning, the response was fantastic. People wanted a safe, outdoor activity. It has grown from there.”

The farmers market is operated by a nonprofit called Community Link, which has been a partner with the city of Saginaw since its inception in 2020. Executive director Trey Harper said it was an instant success and a great decision for his company to come onboard.

Trice recalled a line from the movie “Field of Dreams” and how a much-quoted line from that film still comes to mind when he reflects on the park and market becoming a reality.

“When the idea was pitched, I didn’t really think it had much of a chance of being successful. However, it really was a case of ‘If you build it they will come,’” he said. “I guess the community was very hungry for a family friendly venue and it took off from Day One. I am proud to have played a role in a project that Saginaw can enjoy.”

Fan favorite

The park and farmers market recently had over 90 vendors and a dozen food trucks. Reaume said it was the most in their short history.

Flippo said it has turned into something akin to a town square, a plaza for folks to gather, meet and talk.

“It has a huge social aspect to it,” he said. “People have realized and appreciate how important those social bonds are, post-COVID. You see and greet people that you don’t normally run across and have a chance to catch up.

“It is a wonderful event to experience as a family. The parents can shop for fresh fruits and vegetables, while the kids grab a snow cone or some kettle corn.”

There’s something for everyone at the park and market. This includes organic choices.

There are a number of organic market vendors and at least one food truck that has featured organic foods. There’s even an organic pet treat vendor.

“Fruits and vegetables — of course — seem to do well, and really everything from organic honey to salsa to organic dog treats,” Reaume said.

Reaume also praised Community Link for being able to draw customers in who can use SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits to buy fresh produce. Harper said helping feed the needy is the main mission behind his company.

“The reason Community Link decided to pursue the farmers market business — we now have contracts with three municipalities — is because the concept of a farmers market played directly into Community Link’s mission of feeding hungry families,” he said. “We accept SNAP dollars and, with a partnership with Texas Health Blue Zones Project, we can double SNAP dollars on produce.”

Harper said his company introduced a program in 2023 that allows it to purchase produce from farmers at the end of the market and donate it back to Community Link’s Food Pantry Program.

“This benefits both the farmer and people needing access to locally grown produce,” he said.

Success story

Vendors come from all over North Texas. An example of the success stories from the Switchyard and farmers market is Sabria Perona, owner of Bre’s Sweet Treats. She graduated from culinary school during the pandemic and a few months after said she took a leap of faith.

“I received an email from Community Link about our beloved city of Saginaw launching its first ever farmers market and was asked to participate,” she recalled.

She was one of the first of about 15 vendors to take a chance and come onboard. Now, the market has over 75 vendors.

“Since being a part of this rapidly growing farmers market my business has truly thrived and we have been able to reach more clients and people in our local area than I could have ever imagined,” Perona said. “The Saginaw Farmers Market has allowed Bre’s Sweet Treats the ability to reach a wider audience in the area, and has also given us the ability to show our customers how their support gets reinvested back into the business.”

For example, during the second season Perona was able to upgrade her setup with a custom tent. Recently, she was able to purchase a custom delivery van.

Growth ahead

As part of $4 million voters approved in a 2021 bond election, the food truck park/farmers market will be expanded to include additional paved parking, additional utility hookups (water/electric) for food truck vendors, and an additional pavilion to house a greater number of farmers market vendors under the cover of a roof.

But Flippo said one thing that will not change is what is at the heart of the Switchboard and Saginaw Farmers Market.

“We are very focused on keeping it a true farmers market and not a flea market,” he said. “The focus is on real food, locally sourced.

“Due to increased demand, we are expanding the area this spring.”

Flippo said word of Saginaw’s achievements have spread. Other cities are copying their layout and trying to duplicate their results.

“I am very proud of the city of Saginaw and how we have made this venue a true success,” he said.

“We hear from vendors all the time that compared to other markets in the area, sales in Saginaw are very strong,” Reaume said. “Vendors wouldn’t keep coming back if they weren’t selling well.”