Here are Fort Collins grocery store hours for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day in 2023

Need to make a last-minute grocery run over the holidays?

Only one Fort Collins grocery store — Safeway's location at Drake and Taft Hill roads — will be open on Christmas. Its Christmas hours are 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All other grocery stores and retailers — including King Soopers, Mountain Avenue Market, Fresh Foods Market, Natural Grocers, Lucky's Market, Walmart, Sam's Club, Costco, Target and Trader Joe's — will be closed Christmas Day.

Grocery stores open on Christmas Eve

Costco: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fresh Foods Market: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

King Soopers: 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Lucky's Market: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mountain Avenue Market: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Natural Grocers: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Safeway: Almost all of Fort Collins' Safeway locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Christmas Eve. Its Midtown location, 3657 S. College Ave., will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sam's Club: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Trader Joe's: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walmart: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Get caught up: Here are the restaurants that opened, closed in Fort Collins in November

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Fort Collins grocery store hours for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day 2023