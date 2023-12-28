These Fort Collins-area restaurants opened, closed in 2023

It's been a busy year on the Fort Collins-area food and drink scene.

There were some much-anticipated new arrivals — I see you, In-N-Out — and some sad goodbyes, with 24 bars, restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops announcing closures.

Here's the restaurant news worth digging into from 2023.

Editor's note: An asterisk denotes establishments that both opened and closed in 2023.

Did we miss a restaurant? Email erinudell@coloradoan.com for possible additions.

Bars, restaurants, breweries, bakeries, coffee shops and food trucks that opened in 2023

Bars, restaurants, breweries, bakeries and coffee shops that closed (or are closing) in 2023

Other big food and drink news from Fort Collins in 2023

Fat Tire — one of New Belgium Brewing's original beers — was reimagined in 2023, featuring a new recipe, new packaging and new title: America's first certified carbon neutral beer. New Belgium announced the change Jan. 17, likening the reimagined brew to lighter, crisper version of its predecessor, "with a medium body, crisp finish and deep gold color."

After nearly half a century in the same family, Vern's Place was sold to Silver Grill Cafe owners Alan and Jackie Jantzen this spring. The sale meant the end of an era for Val Lanteri, whose parents, Harvey and Dinah Kittel, purchased Vern's Place in 1976. Val and her husband, Nick Lanteri, had owned the business for 25 years but helped operate it for more than 30.

This year marked the end of a drawn-out tug-of-war over the fate of Fort Collins' former Pobre Pancho's Mexican restaurant. After a monthslong fight between the building's new owner and the family of Pobre Pancho's late founder, Frank Perez, the Fort Collins Historic Preservation Commission determined the building at 1802 N. College Ave. was not historically significant enough to justify a nonconsensual designation of the property.

