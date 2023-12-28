These Fort Collins-area restaurants opened, closed in 2023

Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
·2 min read

It's been a busy year on the Fort Collins-area food and drink scene.

There were some much-anticipated new arrivals — I see you, In-N-Out — and some sad goodbyes, with 24 bars, restaurants, bakeries and coffee shops announcing closures.

Here's the restaurant news worth digging into from 2023.

Editor's note: An asterisk denotes establishments that both opened and closed in 2023.

Did we miss a restaurant? Email erinudell@coloradoan.com for possible additions.

Bars, restaurants, breweries, bakeries, coffee shops and food trucks that opened in 2023

From Krispy Kreme to Raising Cane's: We answer your Northern Colorado restaurant development questions

Bars, restaurants, breweries, bakeries and coffee shops that closed (or are closing) in 2023

Other big food and drink news from Fort Collins in 2023

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: These Fort Collins-area restaurants opened, closed in 2023

Recommended Stories