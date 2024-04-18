Fort Carson hosting Spring Flea Market

(FORT CARSON, Colo.) — On Wednesday, April 17, Fort Carson announced that it will be hosting the free annual Spring Flea Market & Festival on April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Iron Horse Park to celebrate the spring season and the Month of the Military Child.

The event will feature local vendors and activities for everyone, including free face painting, food trucks, and bounce houses for the kids.

The Grant Library will conduct its Summer Reading Program registration and Army Community Service will provide giveaways during the event, which is open to the Fort Carson community and all Department of Defense ID card holders.

County, state, and federal civilian concealed-carry permits are not recognized or valid on Fort Carson. All weapons brought onto the installation must be registered with the provost marshal’s office at building 2700 in accordance with U.S. Army and Fort Carson regulations. Only law enforcement personnel in the performance of official duties may possess a concealed weapon on Fort Carson.

Despite the Colorado amendment legalizing recreational marijuana, the use or possession of marijuana on a federal installation constitutes a violation of federal law and is prohibited at this event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.