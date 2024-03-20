Forget Super Shoes, Lil Nas X Runs NYC Half Marathon in These Surprising Sneakers

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Footwear News may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s safe to say Lil Nas X hasn’t gotten on board with the running market’s super shoe craze.

Instead, the musician, known for his unconventional footwear choices, ran the 2024 United Airlines NYC Half marathon on Sunday in Coach high-top sneakers.

Lil Nas X is known for his unconventional footwear New York Road Runners via Getty

The brand ambassador — who also wore a green T-shirt for the St. Patrick’s Day race — got people talking with the surprising sneakers, which are certainly not typically associated with running. Lil Nas X managed to finish the race in about two and a half hours, according to official results.

Interestingly, the rapper unveiled a similar pair of high-tops — with a bit more flair than his marathon kicks — as part of his capsule collection with Coach, which debuted in December, and they’re still available on the brand’s site.

A closeup of Lil Nas X’s Coach High-Tops at the NYC Half Marathon Getty Images

In addition to Coach, Lil Nas X also recently partnered with Crocs on his own design. He was first named Crocs ambassador last June — and released his own shearling-covered version of the brand’s Mega Crush clogs.

“We played around with a lot of different colors and textures, but the brown sherpa fur is definitely my favorite and is perfect for winter. I like that we pushed the boundaries a little bit with this — it’s something different than the classic Croc,” he told FN last year.

Perhaps his most controversial footwear headline came back in 2021, when the musician teamed up with MSCHF on the now infamous “Satan Shoes,” classic Nike Air Max 97s reimagined with black uppers and red detailing. The shoes were said to contain actual human blood and would come with a $1,018 price tag.

After a legal tussle between Nike — who did not participate in the collaboration — and MSCHF, the latter issued a voluntary recall of the shoes as part of a settlement.

