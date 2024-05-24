Forget a Suite. This Private Resort Off Panama Has a New Villa That Comes With Its Own Beach.

Islas Secas in Panama has become a hot spot for travelers craving an off-the-grid getaway. Now, the private island resort has added a new villa for guests, and Robb Report got a first look inside.

Set within the surrounding cliffs, Casa Cavada can be fully rented out for up to eight guests and sports everything you need for a five-star vacation. Measuring 8,300 square feet, the abode has four bedrooms and six bathrooms, plus all the amenities that come standard in a luxury hotel including a dedicated chef who’ll cook you breakfast every morning, a housekeeping team, and a property manager to arrange marine safaris, scuba diving excursions, and spa treatments. That said, rates range from $20,000 to $30,000 per night depending on the season.

An outdoor dining area overlooks the ocean.

The topical villa was designed by New York– and San Francisco–based architecture firm Hart Howerton with Studio Tre handling the interior. The exterior sports lots of rugged stone, tucked underneath an undulating eucalyptus roof that’s meant to mimic the wings of a butterfly or the fins of a manta ray, depending on what you see. Inside, exposed eucalyptus beams were sustainably harvested in Brazil and local coral stones were used to cover the floors. Even cooler, fallen tree trunks from the island were transformed into different furnishings around the house including tables and stools. On the walls, you’ll find decorative paintings from emerging Panamanian artists.

You can unwind around the semi-Olympic-size infinity pool or kick back on any of the plush day beds. There’s also an open-air lounge with frescoed lavastone ceilings and an outdoor dining terrace with stunning ocean views. Each of the bedrooms are decked out with ensuite baths that have custom geometric tiling and sport floor-to-ceiling windows and expansive balconies. If you never leave the villa—and we wouldn’t blame you—Casa Cavada has everything onsite, including a private beach and your own gym.

There’s an open-air lounge by the pool.

Islas Secas, a remote archipelago set 20 miles off the coast of Panama, is already set up with seven casitas ranging in size from one bedroom and up to four bedrooms. There are also tented suites, a beachfront restaurant, a jungle spa, and movie theaters. The private island resort can only accommodate up to 24 guests at one time, so even at full capacity, you’ll never have to worry about crowds.

casa cavada islas secas

