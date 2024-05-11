HOLLAND — Jubilee Ministry’s Food Truck Tuesdays are coming back for a second year at Midtown Center, starting with a kickoff event June 11.

Midtown Center Director Nic Keyzer said this year’s series is set to be even bigger.

“The Midtown Center is kicking it up a notch in 2024 and is excited to bring weekly live music to Food Truck Tuesdays,” Keyzer said. "We will have five new food trucks joining the lineup this year, as well as permanent seating available.”

Keyzer said last year's success was thanks to word-of-mouth promotion and support from local organizations.

“That support from the community is what ultimately led to the decision to do this again,” he said. “There were so many people that loved what we were doing, and we wanted to bring that excitement back to Midtown Center in 2024.”

Planning for the series has been ongoing for about six months.

Regarding the kick-off event, Keyzer said participating food trucks include Holland Polar Patrol, Wok Me Up, Airborne Melts and Mezkla. There will also be a live performance by local folk group, Michigan IO.

“The Midtown Center is excited to welcome these food trucks all throughout the summer and cannot wait to enjoy some good food and sunshine with the community.”

Visit midtowncenterholland.com for more information.

— Contact reporter Austin Metz at ametz@hollandsentinel.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Food Truck Tuesdays will return to Midtown Center this summer