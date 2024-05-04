Food and music highlight Turkish culture at Albuquerque festival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The community got to partake in some Turkish-Mediterranean cuisine on Saturday at the Albuquerque Turkish Festival.

The event was hosted by the Raindrop Foundation to help with their mission of educating and bringing Turkish culture to Albuquerque.

Story continues below

Attendees could enjoy traditional foods like baklava and Turkish coffee alongside other activities like cultural exhibits and live music.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.