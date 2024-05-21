Flying domestic next summer? Less than one year left to get a Real ID

Is your license Real ID compliant? If not, you have less than one year to get with the program.

So, what is a Real ID, why do you need it and how do you get one?

What is Real ID

A Real ID, compliant with the Real ID Act, is meant to apply higher security standards for state-issued licenses and identification cards, according to USA.gov.

A Real ID is essentially an upgraded version of your state identification card or license that will have a small star in the upper right-hand corner.

When is the Real ID deadline in New Jersey

The deadline to upgrade to a Real ID is less than one year away.

Beginning on May 7, 2025, citizens will need a Real ID if they plan to access federal government facilities and military installations, nuclear power plants or, most commonly, domestic flights on federally regulated commercial airlines.

While a Real ID is not mandatory (you can still use other forms of identification) it may be a more convenient option for those who fly frequently.

What can you use instead of a Real ID

If you don't have a Real ID ready by the deadline, there are still some options available so you don't miss your flight.

These documents include a passport, permanent residence card, U.S. Department of Defense ID, and more, which you can find on the TSA website.

How do you get a Real ID

Those who do plan on getting a Real ID should start by making an appointment through the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission website to find the closest appointment available at their local DMV.

When preparing for the appointment, you should bring the following:

Two proofs of residential address (like bank statement from the last 60 days or tax receipt)

One proof of Social Security Number

And six points of ID, which can be found in more detail on your DMV's website.

