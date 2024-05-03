Flying is a Breeze: GSP International welcomes Breeze Airways providing nonstop flights

Travelers have a new option for flying out of Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport this summer as the airport welcomed a new airline, Breeze Airways. Eighty passengers departed Friday for Providence, Rhode Island, the airline's first destination from the airport.

Breeze Airways is based in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, and serves over 50 U.S. airports. GSP International is the third airport in the state to welcome the airline, with other locations in Charleston and Myrtle Beach.

With the addition of Breeze, GSP International has seven airlines, including Allegiant, American, Avelo, Delta, Southwest, and United.

Breeze Airways made its Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) based Inaugural Flight at the airport on May 3, 2024. This is the bag check for the airline.

Cory Christian, regional manager of airport operations for Breeze Airways, said with Greenville's growth, they can service the airport with nonstop flights.

"Greenville is growing expediently and it's a great opportunity to serve these underserviced airports," Christian said. "We can fly people nonstop at competitive fares and we are committed for the long haul."

The airline is scheduled for more flights throughout the early summer season, including a nonstop flight to Los Angeles. It will be GSP International's first flight to the West Coast, with the airport's furthest flights previously being to Las Vegas and Denver.

Breeze Airways planes also include first class, business, and economy seating, which can be rare among smaller airlines. One-way ticket prices vary but can range from $49 to $120. The planes can hold a capacity of 137 passengers.

Here is the schedule for future flights with Breeze Airways:

Providence, Rhode Island, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 3.

Tampa, Florida, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 10.

Hartford, Connecticut, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 24.

Los Angeles, California, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 24.

Orlando, Florida, Mondays and Fridays, starting May 24.

Breeze Airways made its Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) based Inaugural Flight at the airport on May 3, 2024. Douglas Heimann and his wife Milicent Kari, right, prepare to board the plane for their flight to Providence.

Milicent Kari and her husband, Douglas Heimann, have been married for over 50 years and manage to travel once a year. The couple came from Columbus, North Carolina, to fly on Breeze Airways to visit their daughter and grandchildren in Providence.

Kari said when looking for tickets, she saw Breeze Airways and said they just wanted to try it out.

"It's going to be a wonderful trip, an absolute breeze," Kari said. "I feel very excited to be on an airplane that's new! It sounds so lovely and just like fun."

Breeze Airways made its Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport (GSP) based Inaugural Flight at the airport on May 3, 2024. Douglas Heimann and his wife Milicent Kari prepare for their flight to Providence. Milicent Kari, right, said when she heard of the airline, 'It gonna be a breeze to fly with Breeze Airways' as she talked about the flight experience.

"Hopefully the community responds well to us being here," Christian said. "We hope they enjoy our service and they love flying us, flying to places nonstop."

Joanna Johnson covers community news and education for the Herald-Journal. Reach her via email at jjohnson@shj.com.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: GSP International welcomes Breeze Airways with nonstop flights