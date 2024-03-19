This Flower Pot Set Is Only $20 During Amazon's Huge Spring Sale



Now that spring has officially arrived, there's no better time to shop the best garden deals to grow your favorite indoor plants and backyard produce. Luckily for green thumbs, you can snag gardening tools and gift ideas at a major discount during Amazon's Prime Day-style Big Spring Sale from March 20-25. This seasonal sale is a first for the online retailer, and it doesn't disappoint, with up to half off everything you need to complete your garden and outdoor space this year.

You can score amazing plants on Amazon at a big markdown, like a set of pothos houseplants with heart-shaped leaves that plant parents are sure to love. Or, help beginner gardeners with a set of easy-to-grow vegetable seeds, which are 40 percent off, to help them cultivate fresh goodies at a discount. For those who simply prefer a more hands-off gardening experience, you'll appreciate a high-tech indoor growing system, like this top-rated kit that's over $30 off and uses its LED lights and auto-watering system to grow plants and herbs for you.

Ready to get your hands dirty? Below, find the 20 best garden deals to shop during Amazon's spring sale. And you better act fast. These discounts are set to end by March 25.

8-inch Plastic Whiskey Barrel Plant Pots Set

These weather-resistant plant pots are built to withstand harsh winter conditions and intense summer sun, while also boasting drainage holes to help maintain your plant's health. They add a more decorative touch, as opposed to your typical plastic nursery pots.

Raised Garden Bed

If your plants struggle with root rot and salt buildup, this spacious raised garden bed could be the answer. The wooden planter has three holes that help with drainage, and it has a water- and weather-resistant build that helps keep it from breaking down over time.

Survival Vegetable Seeds Garden Kit

With 35 types of easy-to-grow veggies like peppers and tomatoes to choose from, this seed kit is the perfect gift for vegetable garden beginners and seasoned pros alike.

Raised Garden Bed Kit

Shopping this raised garden bed kit will be a major win if you're tight on garden space. Amazon customers give it nearly five stars for its maneuverability and easy assembly, as you can build it nine different ways to perfectly fit your plot.

Live Pothos Plant (Set of 4)

Bring the beauty of the great outdoors in your home with this four-pack of pothos houseplants (that's only $5 each!), which are famous for their pretty heart-shape leaves and for being low-maintenance to care for.

Hydroponics Growing System

For those who like indoor gardening, lay your eyes on this hydroponics growing system. It does all the heavy lifting with its LED lights and automatic watering cycles designed to grow plants and herbs 20 percent faster than traditional soil planting.

Wood Planter Box and Diamond Lattice Trellis

Double duty: this is a planter box with built-in drainage holes for potted plants and a trellis to support climbing plants' structure and growth.

Garden Hose Nozzle

You can adjust this nozzle to fit your garden's needs with its seven watering patterns. Thanks to its trigger-lock design, you also don't have to press on the lever the whole time you water your plants and produce.

Reusable Seed Starter Tray

Streamline the process of taking your seedlings from germination to planting with this seed starter tray, which houses plants in soft silicone cells you can gently flex to pop them out.

Long Gardening Gloves

While some might say you need to accept a rose's thorns to enjoy its fragrance, these long gardening gloves beg to differ. The pair has extra padding on the palm and fingertips and a durable leather cuff for protection from scratches and irritation.

90,000+ Wildflower Seeds

Perfect for creating a personal pollinator garden, this kit has 24 varieties of biennial, annual, and perennial seeds that can naturally welcome birds, bees, and butterflies in your backyard.

Birdfy Lite Smart Bird Feeder with Camera

This bird feeder camera is a Country Living favorite for its high resolution, color night vision, 8x magnification, and storage for 1.5 liters of bird feed.

Garden Tool Set

If your garden tools are looking a little worse for wear, this set has everything you need to upgrade your arsenal: a large trowel, small trowel, cultivator, hand rake, weeder, pruning shears, and an Oxford cloth tote.

Peat Pots

Garden pros know all too well how important it is to transport seedlings carefully from starter trays to the garden. If you want to avoid your plants experiencing root shock or the transfer process altogether, use these compostable seed cups that you can plant directly in the ground.



Retractable Garden Hose Reel

Perfectly pull your gardening hose for watering every time with this retractable reel, which allows you to lock it in your desired position. Simply pull the hose outward to signal its automatic recovery mechanism.

Forged Hedge Shears

Overgrown shrubs, be gone! With these forged shears in hand, you can tackle the thickest of leaves thanks to their heat-treated blades for added strength. It also has a limb notch for bigger branches.

Deluxe Herb Garden Kit

Make your dream herb garden a reality with this garden kit. It comes with eight popular seed varieties (oregano, thyme, mint, parsley, basil, curled chervil, cilantro, and rosemary), plus pots and markers for each!

Rake for Gardening

Whether your lawn has freshly fallen leaves or you just need to clean up your garden bed, this gardening rake's 11 metal tines will help you clean up any debris with ease.

Indoor Herb Garden Planter Set

This farmhouse-inspired planter set includes three durable metal containers that'll help you grow your favorite herbs and add a bucolic touch to your windowsill.

Non-GMO Culinary Herb Seed Collection

Expand your herb garden collection with delicious, unique seed varieties like blue borage and bouquet dill in this culinary kit. Bon appétit!

