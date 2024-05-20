This Florida beach has the clearest water in the south, according to Southern Living

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida beach was recently recognized by Southern Living for having the clearest water in the south.

Out of Florida’s 825 miles of coast, Southern Living said the best place to see the clearest water is in Jupiter.

“The expanses of ocean here are so stunningly gorgeous that the first time you lay eyes on them, you may find it a little hard to catch your breath. Located on the state’s southeastern coast, just 30 minutes north of glitzy West Palm Beach, Jupiter enjoys a slower, more serene pace that’s perfect for lazy days of relaxing with a view of the water,” Southern Living said.

According to Southern Living, the water is so clear in Jupiter because of its location in the path of the Gulf Stream. The magazine also said that tropical waters pass closer to shore in Jupiter than anywhere else in North America.

“In other words, Jupiter gets you as close to Caribbean waters as you’re going to get without a passport!”

Southern Living recommended that travelers take a visit to spots like Carlin Park, Jupiter Beach Park, and Ocean Cay Park.

