Flight crews rave about durable Travelpro luggage, and the brand's new carry-on is 55% off at Macy's

Plenty of luggage brands out there claim to be "the best," but it's hard to find one that's actually worth the hype and, above all, actually lasts. But, when in doubt, ask the professionals, right? Judging by buzz from flight attendants and pilots, Travelpro is the brand that comes most recommended. If you have any spring travels coming up, we have good news: It's launched a new version of its cult-favorite carry-on at Macy's, and it's over $300 — yes, $300 — off.

Why is this a good deal?

Given the glowing reputation Travelpro has with flight professionals, who say the brand is one of the few that stand up to frequent travel, it's no surprise that these suitcases retail for upward of $500. But the newly revamped Crew Classic Carry-On Expandable Spinner is over 55% off (that's including an additional 15% off using code SHOP at Macy's), making this a strong candidate for any traveler who wants to invest in a quality bag without overspending.

Why do I need this?

One of shoppers' main gripes with luggage brands is durability — or the lack of it, that is. No one wants to use a suitcase for just a few trips, only to have a wheel fall off or a zipper snag and break. The answer? Choose wisely, with input from airline employees.

"Have always been partial to Travelpro," said one such pro in an Amazon review. "As a former flight attendant, using Travelpro suitcases for years, I can attest to their longevity and holding up to hard knocks."

A pilot said this of their Travelpro bag: "I toss this bag around in the cockpit of the plane, rip it out of the corner in between seats and throw it on top of my spinner to take to the next plane, or kick and shove it under the seat in front of me on a deadhead and it can handle the abuse no problem." Well then!

Tired of your overstuffed suitcase falling over as you hustle through the airport? The Crew Classic carry-on has a tip-resistant zippered expansion designed to keep things stable for the overpackers among us. Speaking of overpackers, there's a removable compression packing organizer that will help you make the most of every square inch, plus plenty of pockets for smaller items that may get lost in other bags — chargers, toiletries, jewelry, you name it. Of course, the bag also has Travelpro's rugged spinner wheels, and the actually-comfortable handle clicks into four positions.

Flight crew members rave about Travelpro, and the new Crew Classic line is a good example of why, reviewers say. (Macy's)

What reviewers say:

Regular shoppers are sold too, and many especially love the thoughtfully designed interior.

"Space is excellent with multiple storage compartments," one five-star reviewer wrote. "It has a nice removable toiletry bag which has a hook for hanging. The bag material is very durable and the bag is light. The zippers are strong but move smoothly."

"The design of the bag is very stylish and the case itself is extremely functional," said another happy shopper. "Considering the small size, I can carry ample clothing for a three- to four-day trip and can pack a variety of items in the main section ... I like the fact that it will fit in the overhead bins even on small, regional aircraft, so it’s ideal for business trips where I don’t want to check in luggage. The outer pockets provide useful additional space for cables and items I need quick access to. The spinning wheels are incredibly smooth, so it is no trouble to maneuver the bag around a crowded airport."

"I was a bit skeptical when it comes to this bag as I typically only use hard side luggage," admitted another buyer. "That being said, this bag exceeded my expectations. It has a solid, study feeling which goes a long way for confidence knowing how baggage can be (mis)handled during travel. One of the biggest things I noticed is although it has the tough sturdy feel, it does not compromise in the area of weight. It is still very lightweight which also goes a long way when it comes to being able to pack for extended trips."

One shopper pointed out a change Travelpro fans will want to note: "Unlike our other Travelpro bags where the liquids container pocket is on the outside, on this version, it's tucked inside the outer cover."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.