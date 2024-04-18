We independently evaluate the products we review. When you buy via links on our site, we may receive compensation. Read more about how we vet products and deals.
Flight attendants say these bags are their favorite travel sidekicks, and they start at just $27
Don't overspend on that all-important personal item — stick with these affordable picks from the pros.
Shopping for travel gear can be intimidating. There's so much to choose from — but, when in doubt, ask the pros, right? No one has more expertise than professional globe-trotters, and we trust their frequent-flyer opinions.
Lovevook Laptop Travel Backpack
Pincnel Waterproof Anti-Theft Rucksack
Travelpro Maxlite 5 Softside Underseat Carry-On Travel Tote
Coowoz Large Travel Backpack
Flight crews have many travel favorites, from comfy shoes to carry-on luggage, but we've narrowed our focus to travel bags here. If you're looking for an under-seat carry-on bag that's unexpectedly roomy, this Travelpro travel tote has flight attendants' stamp of approval. Prefer a more casual option? Some flight attendants use this spacious rucksack as a purse and carry-on hybrid.
Check out the expert-approved travel bags below so you're ready to pack like a pro on your next trip.
Reinforced edges, a steel frame and water-resistant fabric make this bag ready to take on the not-always-friendly skies. Other features include a padded laptop compartment, USB charging point and 19 — yes, 19 — pockets.
"I'm a flight attendant and have seen a few of my colleagues with this bag recently, so thought I'd check it out," this curious shopper wrote. "I love all the compartments with places for everything! I'm looking forward to using it. The USB charger is a bonus!"
Looking for a bag that's a bit more slouchy and casual? One flight attendant who uses this bag as a purse said it's her travel go-to, especially given how deceivingly roomy it is.
"I am a flight attendant, and carry this every single day!" the reviewer raved. "I carry it as my purse. I had to get something out for a friend the other day, and she couldn't believe how much I had in it! It holds a lot, and I have the medium."
Travelpro is among flight crews' most-recommended luggage brands, and this lightweight carry-on tote is one of their favorite picks. It's compact enough to fit in the overhead bin or under the seat, but spacious enough to fit all of your essentials (and then some).
"I am a flight attendant, and I find the flight crew bags too heavy and too big," one five-star reviewer said. "This is the perfect size, fits my in-flights, my electronics, cardigan and essentials."
This No. 1 bestselling travel bag has over 11,000 five-star Amazon ratings. Packed with compartments, it's roomy enough to fit everything from your laptop and toiletries to a few changes of clothes.
"I'm a flight attendant and I bring it on all my trips," this crew member gushed. "[I] literally love it so much. There's so much space and it opens all the way, like a mini suitcase. 10/10."
