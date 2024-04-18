Flight attendants say these bags are their favorite travel sidekicks, and they start at just $27

Yep — they'll all fit under the seat in front of you. (Amazon)

Shopping for travel gear can be intimidating. There's so much to choose from — but, when in doubt, ask the pros, right? No one has more expertise than professional globe-trotters, and we trust their frequent-flyer opinions.

Flight crews have many travel favorites, from comfy shoes to carry-on luggage, but we've narrowed our focus to travel bags here. If you're looking for an under-seat carry-on bag that's unexpectedly roomy, this Travelpro travel tote has flight attendants' stamp of approval. Prefer a more casual option? Some flight attendants use this spacious rucksack as a purse and carry-on hybrid.

Check out the expert-approved travel bags below so you're ready to pack like a pro on your next trip.

Amazon Lovevook Laptop Travel Backpack Reinforced edges, a steel frame and water-resistant fabric make this bag ready to take on the not-always-friendly skies. Other features include a padded laptop compartment, USB charging point and 19 — yes, 19 — pockets. "I'm a flight attendant and have seen a few of my colleagues with this bag recently, so thought I'd check it out," this curious shopper wrote. "I love all the compartments with places for everything! I'm looking forward to using it. The USB charger is a bonus!" $50 at Amazon

Amazon Pincnel Waterproof Anti-Theft Rucksack Looking for a bag that's a bit more slouchy and casual? One flight attendant who uses this bag as a purse said it's her travel go-to, especially given how deceivingly roomy it is. "I am a flight attendant, and carry this every single day!" the reviewer raved. "I carry it as my purse. I had to get something out for a friend the other day, and she couldn't believe how much I had in it! It holds a lot, and I have the medium." $27 at Amazon

Amazon Coowoz Large Travel Backpack This No. 1 bestselling travel bag has over 11,000 five-star Amazon ratings. Packed with compartments, it's roomy enough to fit everything from your laptop and toiletries to a few changes of clothes. "I'm a flight attendant and I bring it on all my trips," this crew member gushed. "[I] literally love it so much. There's so much space and it opens all the way, like a mini suitcase. 10/10." $30 at Amazon

