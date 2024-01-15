This Fixer Upper Once Had “Crooked Floors” and an “Unappealing Smell”
Sasha Faiz and Andrew Ghose had been hunting for a home in Toronto for about six months. “When searching for a new home our goal was to find something close to the city and a house that had some character. We looked at the house we’re in now early on in our search, but the unappealing smell when you first walked in and the crooked floors made us walk right out and never think about the house again,” Faiz explains of this 1750-square-foot, 1920s house.
“At month five, after losing many offers and seeing homes in very rough shape, we realized quirks are what we are going to find in old Toronto homes,” Faiz admits. “From that point on we started becoming more open to a fixer upper. Coming to this realization, we decided to visit this home again.”
“We were early to meet our realtor, so we went for a winter walk, talked to neighbors, and walked by the lake. We both said to each other, ‘Imagine living by the lake!’ The neighborhood and location won us over. Walking into the house this time around, we saw its potential and overlooked the quirks as we envisioned ourselves living in the community,” Faiz writes.
Faiz says that buying an old house that hadn’t been maintained correctly led to a lot of unexpected surprises, like “the beam holding the house together was changed in the ’70s and done incorrectly,” she explains. “This led to the house sagging on the second and main floor. We had to get permits, an architect, and floor plans and correctly change the poorly installed beam to a steel beam that spanned the entire width of the house.”
All the unexpected surprises meant that the “budget for the pretty stuff was small; we had put a lot of money into things you can’t see like new electrical, A/C, a structural beam, and the list goes on!” Faiz explains. “The finishes had to be on a budget so we tried to take on some of the reno ourselves, like tiling the kitchen ourselves, drywalling, and painting.”
Although the couple has made a lot of changes in the home already, Faiz says they’re not done. “I wake up wanting to do something creative each day, so this house will constantly be changing every so often!” she writes. “Although everyone wants their space to be done immediately, collecting over time and finding items that bring a smile to your face is so important in making a space feel authentically like you.”
Resources
PAINT & COLORS
Family Room, Dining Room, Hallway, Office — Walls: Benjamin Moore “White Dove” in Eggshell Finish Trim: “White Dove” in Low Lustre Finish
Primary Bedroom — Farrow and Ball “Sulking Room Pink” in Estate Emulsion Finish
Primary Bedroom Closet Trim — Benjamin Moore “Baja Dunes” in Satin Finish
Primary Bedroom Headboard — Benjamin Moore “Cascabel Chile” in Satin Finish
Kitchen Walls and Trim — Benjamin Moore “Tapestry Beige” in Eggshell Finish
Kitchen Cabinets — Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron” in Satin Finish
Stairs — Benjamin Moore Floor and Patio Paint “Black Jack” in Satin Finish
Office Bifold Doors — Minwax Gel Stain in “Black”
ENTRY
Console — Instagram
Vessel — The Doorstore
Tramp Art Box — Arts Market
Tiles — Saltillo
LIVING ROOM
Sofa — Article
Coffee Table (DIY Painted) — Structube
Wooden Bench — Wayfair
Green Swivel Arm Chair — The Bay
Audrey Ficus Tree — Promise Supply
Carpet — Etsy
Raffia Stripe Lamp — Etsy
Vessel — Joliette
Throw Pillow — Zara Home
Checkered Blanket — Amazon
Pendant Light (DIY: Spray Painted) — IKEA
Curtains — IKEA
Windows — Nordik
Floor Lamp — EQ3
DINING ROOM
Dining Table — Structube
Swan Shelf and Picasso Print — Avenue Daughter
Raffia Stripe Lamp — Etsy
Chrome Grey Stools — MFKTO
Pendant Light — Hay
Swan Painting — Avenue Daughter
KITCHEN
Cupboards (DIY: Painted) — IKEA
Dish Cupboard — IKEA
Bench — Structube
Table — Wayfair
Accessories — Anthropologie Living, Zara Home, Miscellaneous Antiques
Bread Box — Studio McGee
Red and White Striped Pottery — Honey Church
Swan Vessel — Anthropologie
Brass Pepper Mill — Lemon Tree and Co.
Rug — H&M
Large Iron Candelabra — The Doorstore
Brass Rod and “S” Hooks — June Home Supply
BEDROOM
Side Tables (DIY painted) — Amazon
Black Side Table — MFKTO
Wardrobe — IKEA
Accessories — Crate and Barrel, Miscellaneous Antiques
Marble Circle Hooks — EQ3
Antique Brass Vessel — Apartment Life
Wavy Cupboard Handles (DIY Spray Painted) — Lee Valley
Pendant Light — Sam the Chandelier Man
Curtains — IKEA
Double Curtain Rod — Umbra
Carafe — EQ3
Pedestal Bowl — Pottery Barn
Hanging Laundry Basket — Zara Home
Wooden Milking Stool — Joliette
Poufs — Article
Small Lamp — Zara Home
OFFICE
Chairs — Josef Hoffman
Carpet — Liloi
Accessories — Miscellaneous Antiques, Apartment Life, BaaBaazaar, Joliette
Medium and Small Floral Paintings — BaaBaazaar
Floor Lamp — Structube
Small Indigo Table — EQ3
Small Marble Side Table — Article
BATHROOM
Hooks and Brass Holders — Anthropologie
Glass Shower Wall — MGC
Vanity — Home Depot
Mirror — West Mirrors
Accessories — Zara Home, H&M Home, Miscellaneous Antiques
Tiles — Saltillo
Baskets — Zara Home
Thanks, Sasha and Andrew!
This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.
