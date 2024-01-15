This Fixer Upper Once Had “Crooked Floors” and an “Unappealing Smell”

Sasha Faiz and Andrew Ghose had been hunting for a home in Toronto for about six months. “When searching for a new home our goal was to find something close to the city and a house that had some character. We looked at the house we’re in now early on in our search, but the unappealing smell when you first walked in and the crooked floors made us walk right out and never think about the house again,” Faiz explains of this 1750-square-foot, 1920s house.

“At month five, after losing many offers and seeing homes in very rough shape, we realized quirks are what we are going to find in old Toronto homes,” Faiz admits. “From that point on we started becoming more open to a fixer upper. Coming to this realization, we decided to visit this home again.”

“We were early to meet our realtor, so we went for a winter walk, talked to neighbors, and walked by the lake. We both said to each other, ‘Imagine living by the lake!’ The neighborhood and location won us over. Walking into the house this time around, we saw its potential and overlooked the quirks as we envisioned ourselves living in the community,” Faiz writes.

Faiz says that buying an old house that hadn’t been maintained correctly led to a lot of unexpected surprises, like “the beam holding the house together was changed in the ’70s and done incorrectly,” she explains. “This led to the house sagging on the second and main floor. We had to get permits, an architect, and floor plans and correctly change the poorly installed beam to a steel beam that spanned the entire width of the house.”

All the unexpected surprises meant that the “budget for the pretty stuff was small; we had put a lot of money into things you can’t see like new electrical, A/C, a structural beam, and the list goes on!” Faiz explains. “The finishes had to be on a budget so we tried to take on some of the reno ourselves, like tiling the kitchen ourselves, drywalling, and painting.”

Although the couple has made a lot of changes in the home already, Faiz says they’re not done. “I wake up wanting to do something creative each day, so this house will constantly be changing every so often!” she writes. “Although everyone wants their space to be done immediately, collecting over time and finding items that bring a smile to your face is so important in making a space feel authentically like you.”

Resources

PAINT & COLORS

  • Family Room, Dining Room, Hallway, Office — Walls: Benjamin Moore “White Dove” in Eggshell Finish Trim: “White Dove” in Low Lustre Finish

  • Primary Bedroom — Farrow and Ball “Sulking Room Pink” in Estate Emulsion Finish

  • Primary Bedroom Closet Trim — Benjamin Moore “Baja Dunes” in Satin Finish

  • Primary Bedroom Headboard — Benjamin Moore “Cascabel Chile” in Satin Finish

  • Kitchen Walls and Trim — Benjamin Moore “Tapestry Beige” in Eggshell Finish

  • Kitchen Cabinets — Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron” in Satin Finish

  • Stairs — Benjamin Moore Floor and Patio Paint “Black Jack” in Satin Finish

  • Office Bifold Doors — Minwax Gel Stain in “Black”

ENTRY

LIVING ROOM

DINING ROOM

KITCHEN

BEDROOM

OFFICE

BATHROOM

  • Hooks and Brass Holders — Anthropologie

  • Glass Shower Wall — MGC

  • Vanity — Home Depot

  • Mirror — West Mirrors 

  • Accessories — Zara Home, H&M Home, Miscellaneous Antiques

  • Tiles — Saltillo 

  • Baskets — Zara Home

Thanks, Sasha and Andrew!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

