This Fixer Upper Once Had “Crooked Floors” and an “Unappealing Smell”



"In year two we had the main bath done with a timeline of two - three months. We then went on to the bedrooms in year three where we did the flooring and finishes over six months. The projects were gradually completed and sometimes because we were unable to acquire items right away took some time," she continues.

"If I were to narrow my style down to a few words I would say it's a mix of vintage, modern, maximalism, and Parisian," Faiz explains.





"I like items that feel lived in instead of brand new so every space will either have an antique or something I've made."

"Both me and my husband love beautiful spaces and tend to find inspiration everywhere we go, whether that be in nature, an antique item, a beautiful restaurant, or travel."

Faiz explains that one of their favorite things about their home is the exposed ceiling joists. "Their age and imperfection make the house feel warm and give it architectural interest," she writes.

"We didn't plan to expose the joists. The original plaster ceiling was extremely crooked with a not so appealing popcorn ceiling finish. We planned to tear the ceiling down and re-drywall to clean it up."

"Once removing the old ceiling we saw the beams which to most just looked like old beams. We decided to take on the long and tedious task of placing the drywall in between each joist."

"It was our first time drywalling and although it took time to install, no regrets. It's stunning!"

"New is not always better, I feel every room requires an antique or a second-hand item to help bring some soul and character to the space," Faiz advises.

A favorite hack in the house is "using the IKEA Billy Bookcase as a dish cupboard; its narrow profile made it space efficient but also practical and beautiful," Faiz explains.

One of Faiz's favorite DIY projects is "[t]iling the kitchen from counter to ceiling was tricky when working with no straight angles!"

Sight lines are important when designing a space, according to Faiz. "Make that first sight line outstandingly beautiful as it's the first impression of the space," she writes.

"My favorite paint color in the house is in the Primary Bedroom by Farrow and Ball in 'Sulking Room Pink,'" Faiz describes.

"When I'm planning a space, it often starts with the question 'how do I want it to feel?'" Faiz begins.

"For instance, when planning the kitchen, both my husband and I wanted it to feel moody and have an old charm, whereas the bedroom we wanted it to feel calm yet playful and the office we wanted it to feel creative and lounge-y."

The antique brass vessel is from Apartment Life , the marble circle hooks are from EQ3 . The hanging laundry basket was found at Zara Home and the poufs are from Article.

"It seems like in the 1920s when this house was made, closets and storage were not prioritized," Faiz writes. "The original closets in this home did not fit our clothes well. We found an Ikea Pax closet in our bedroom the perfect storage solution while also being sleek and cost effective."

Faiz says that turning a bedroom into an office is something unique they've done in the home. "As mentioned previously, we opened one of the bedroom walls up and installed bifold French doors to make it an open concept office/lounge," she writes.







"It opened up the space while still allowing it to function as a closed off room when needed."

"We decided to make the office feel more lounge-y because I like moving around a lot while working. I sit at a desk, on the floor, in another chair… I'm a restless thinker and move around when brainstorming."

Another hack in the home is when they removed a wall in the office and installing bifold French doors. "It really helps with keeping the space feel open and lofty when collapsed, but if you need privacy, you simply have to close the doors."

More favorite DIYs in the home is the faux stained glass on two small windows in the family room and the transom window over the French doors in the office.

"Although everyone wants their space to be done immediately, collecting over time and finding items that bring a smile to your face is so important in making a space feel authentically like you," Faiz advises.

Sasha Faiz and Andrew Ghose had been hunting for a home in Toronto for about six months. “When searching for a new home our goal was to find something close to the city and a house that had some character. We looked at the house we’re in now early on in our search, but the unappealing smell when you first walked in and the crooked floors made us walk right out and never think about the house again,” Faiz explains of this 1750-square-foot, 1920s house.

“At month five, after losing many offers and seeing homes in very rough shape, we realized quirks are what we are going to find in old Toronto homes,” Faiz admits. “From that point on we started becoming more open to a fixer upper. Coming to this realization, we decided to visit this home again.”

“We were early to meet our realtor, so we went for a winter walk, talked to neighbors, and walked by the lake. We both said to each other, ‘Imagine living by the lake!’ The neighborhood and location won us over. Walking into the house this time around, we saw its potential and overlooked the quirks as we envisioned ourselves living in the community,” Faiz writes.

Faiz says that buying an old house that hadn’t been maintained correctly led to a lot of unexpected surprises, like “the beam holding the house together was changed in the ’70s and done incorrectly,” she explains. “This led to the house sagging on the second and main floor. We had to get permits, an architect, and floor plans and correctly change the poorly installed beam to a steel beam that spanned the entire width of the house.”

All the unexpected surprises meant that the “budget for the pretty stuff was small; we had put a lot of money into things you can’t see like new electrical, A/C, a structural beam, and the list goes on!” Faiz explains. “The finishes had to be on a budget so we tried to take on some of the reno ourselves, like tiling the kitchen ourselves, drywalling, and painting.”

Although the couple has made a lot of changes in the home already, Faiz says they’re not done. “I wake up wanting to do something creative each day, so this house will constantly be changing every so often!” she writes. “Although everyone wants their space to be done immediately, collecting over time and finding items that bring a smile to your face is so important in making a space feel authentically like you.”

Resources

PAINT & COLORS

Family Room, Dining Room, Hallway, Office — Walls : Benjamin Moore “White Dove” in Eggshell Finish Trim : “White Dove” in Low Lustre Finish

Primary Bedroom — Farrow and Ball “Sulking Room Pink” in Estate Emulsion Finish

Primary Bedroom Closet Trim — Benjamin Moore “Baja Dunes” in Satin Finish

Primary Bedroom Headboard — Benjamin Moore “Cascabel Chile” in Satin Finish

Kitchen Walls and Trim — Benjamin Moore “Tapestry Beige” in Eggshell Finish

Kitchen Cabinets — Benjamin Moore “Wrought Iron” in Satin Finish

Stairs — Benjamin Moore Floor and Patio Paint “Black Jack” in Satin Finish

Office Bifold Doors — Minwax Gel Stain in “Black”

ENTRY

LIVING ROOM

Sofa — Article

Coffee Table (DIY Painted) — Structube

Wooden Bench — Wayfair

Green Swivel Arm Chair — The Bay

Audrey Ficus Tree — Promise Supply

Carpet — Etsy

Raffia Stripe Lamp — Etsy

Vessel — Joliette

Throw Pillow — Zara Home

Checkered Blanket — Amazon

Pendant Light (DIY: Spray Painted) — IKEA

Curtains — IKEA

Windows — Nordik

Floor Lamp — EQ3

DINING ROOM

Dining Table — Structube

Swan Shelf and Picasso Print — Avenue Daughter

Raffia Stripe Lamp — Etsy

Chrome Grey Stools — MFKTO

Pendant Light — Hay

Swan Painting — Avenue Daughter

KITCHEN

BEDROOM

OFFICE

Chairs — Josef Hoffman

Carpet — Liloi

Accessories — Miscellaneous Antiques, Apartment Life, BaaBaazaar, Joliette

Medium and Small Floral Paintings — BaaBaazaar

Floor Lamp — Structube

Small Indigo Table — EQ3

Small Marble Side Table — Article

BATHROOM

Hooks and Brass Holders — Anthropologie

Glass Shower Wall — MGC

Vanity — Home Depot

Mirror — West Mirrors

Accessories — Zara Home, H&M Home, Miscellaneous Antiques

Tiles — Saltillo

Baskets — Zara Home

Thanks, Sasha and Andrew!

This tour’s responses and photos were edited for length/size and clarity.

