Five overlooked corners of Greece to visit in 2024

Lured by sun-kissed beaches on pristine sea-lapped islands, the cultural charms of countless ancient sites and budget-friendly tavernas serving luscious healthy food, some 30 million tourists (roughly three times the country’s population) travel to Greece each year. Hardly surprising, then, that popular destinations like Santorini and Mykonos are chock-a-block during the summer months.

Airlines such as Easyjet and Ryanair are offering an increasing number of direct flights from the UK to lesser-known regions of Greece next year, plus there are plenty of ferry routes linking Greece’s 200-plus inhabited islands. Nevertheless, it’s surprisingly easy to escape the crowds and discover a more authentic side to this country known for its “filoxenia” (friendliness to strangers) – but you need to know where to look.

Whether you long to lounge on Caribbean look-a-like beaches with only goats for company, laze within striking distance of the country’s top sights yet steer clear of the crowds or discover far-flung villages with atmospheric mezedopoleia where tumblers of raki are served up with generous meze snacks, here’s our guide to the five overlooked corners of Greece you need to visit in 2024.

Athenian Riviera

Only a 20-minute tram ride to the Acropolis, but blissfully removed from the angry traffic snarl that plagues Athens’ jam-packed streets in summer, the Athenian Riviera – dubbed The Hamptons of Greece by locals – makes a perfect base for exploring the country’s capital city.

A heady combination of retro-style architecture, glorious golden sand beaches and chic designer boutiques, this astoundingly little-known 30-kilometre stretch of coastline descending from chic yachties hangout Palaio Faliro to the marble-pillared splendour of Cape Sounion was once a secret haven for celebrities who came here to escape the crowds and paparazzi of Greece’s capital city.

With One&Only Aesthesis opening this year in the ritzy resort of Glyfada, fine-dining restaurants popping up all along the seafront and Greece’s first luxury glamping complex opening in the glitzy resort of Voula, however, this stretch of coastline known to Greeks as the paraliaki, or corniche, is likely to become popular. Go now before everyone else does.

Athens Riviera 91 is a chic new glamping resort - GLAMING VOULA

Where to stay

Opening in 2024, Athens Riviera 91 in Voula is the paraliaki’s first luxury glamping resort. From £772 per luxury tent; 91athensriviera.gr.

When to go

The Riviera’s beaches, boutiques and cafes are open from early spring to late autumn.

Thessaloniki

Despite a new metro network and a fleet of electric buses due to launch next year – along with a burgeoning food scene that earned it a prestigious Unesco Capital of Gastronomy title in 2021 – Greece’s under-the-radar second city is rarely visited by UK tourists. The backdrop for Victoria Hislop’s award-winning novel The Thread, this Macedonian city (named after the sister of Alexander the Great) is a centuries-old melting pot, which is reflected in a wide range of architectural styles.

With its huge student population, this is also a modern city, where nightlife options range from traditional bouzouki hangouts in the historical Ladadika quarter to lively music venues like Mamalouka, where music lovers of all ages go to party.

View of the Church St. Paul and Thessaloniki city at sunset - iStockphoto

Greeks, however, mainly come here for the food: spicy feta dish bouyiourdi or salted cod and garlic dish bakaliaro (best tasted in local-run tavernas like Estrella or Maitre & Margarita); custard-filled bougatsa made by third-generation pastry maestro Filippos Bantis’ or local wines that can be sampled in state-of-the-art wineries like Domaine Gerovasiliou.

Where to stay

Within easy walking distance of the city’s main sights, Thess residence has 25 serviced apartments. Apartments from £72; thessresidences.com.

When to go

With direct flights from the UK, Thessaloniki is an ideal all-year city break destination.

Pyrgos

The Maria Callas opus starring Angelina Jolie as the celebrated Greek opera singer and scripted by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight hits cinema screens this year. This often overlooked region in the western Peloponnese is where many of the scenes were filmed, and it’s well worth visiting.

Pyrgos is renowned for its hole-in-the-wall tavernas - Apostolos Giontzis

Overlooking a leafy square surrounded by neoclassical mansions, including the 19th-century Apollo Theatre, where Jolie/Callas sings in the film, Pyrgos is renowned for its hole-in-the-wall tavernas (Opos Palia; Edeatros) where they dish up huge portions of pork roast gourounopoula, baked lamb and other local specialties.

Within easy reach of Ancient Olympia, site of the original Olympics, this picturesque town is also an easy drive to the pine-fringed beaches of Arkoudi and Glyfa, plus Kaifa’s mineral-rich hot spring baths – surrounded by sweet-scented eucalyptus forests where tortoises hibernate in winter.

Where to stay

Housed in a lovingly renovated post-war winery, Dexamenes is a luxurious resort overlooking one of the region’s loveliest stretches of coastline. A true hidden gem. Rooms from £146; dexamenes.com.

When to go

Framed by mighty mount Taygetos, the rugged Mani often sees snow in winter. For balmy weather, this wild region is best visited between June and September.

Astypalea

Known as the “butterfly island” because of its two “wings” of land linked by a narrow peninsula, the remote island of Astypalea has long been overlooked for better-known Dodecanese sisters Rhodes and Kos. Since 2020, however, when the Greek government made a groundbreaking agreement with the Volkswagen Group to transform Astypalea into “a model island for climate-neutral mobility”, this eco-friendly atoll can only be reached by several hours ferry-ride from the surrounding islands. As a result, it is a magnet for travellers seeking peace and quiet.

Electric cars, scooters and e-bikes that can be hired via the island’s designated astyMOVE app silently swish travellers from main town Chora – with its white-painted windmills, medieval castle and alleys lined with craft shops on Mesa Nisi (the inner island) – to a string of deserted coves and remote hiking trails on Exo Nisi (the outer island).

Peace and quiet: the remote island of Astypalea - Moment Open

Where to stay

A seven-suite boutique hotel gazing out over a pretty bay towards main town Chora. Saluti da Stampalia’s forward-looking owners have signed Unesco’s Sustainable Travel Pledge. Rooms from £53; salutidastampalia.com

When to go

This remote island is rarely crowded, even in the height of summer. For the balmiest weather (and best ferry connections) travel between June and September.

Sitia

With low cost airline Corendon slated to offer direct flights from the UK to Sitia’s gleaming new airport next year, this far-flung region on Crete island’s eastern tip – home to one of Greece’s newest Unesco Geoparks – is about to become a lot more accessible.

Far from Chania’s crowded Venetian harbour and labyrinth of cobbled shopping lanes in the west, this lost-in-the-past region at the island’s opposite end has some of Crete’s least spoilt beaches: these include Vai, home to Europe’s only palm forest, low-key fishing resort Paleokastro, which is a magnet for windsurfers, and Xerokampos, whose pristine sandy coves and secret beaches are reached via a corkscrew road leading from the mountain-top village of Ziros.

The rustic White River Cottages, close to the seaside resort of Makrigialos - Pantelis Mathioudakis

Clustered around a sheltered harbour spiked with brightly coloured kaiki fishing boats, Sitia’s tavernas serve slow-cooked kleftiko lamb, garlicky stuffed snails and other local specialities. It’s a steep climb from here through narrow paved streets to reach Sitia’s hilltop Kazarma Venetian fortress, but worth it for breathtaking views over the surrounding countryside dotted with picturesque villages and well-signposted hiking trails.

Where to stay

Along a narrow country lane lined with bamboo canes, White River Cottages is a rustic-styled resort with plenty of mod cons close to the seaside resort of Makrigialos. Rooms from £74 per night; whiterivercottages.com.

When to go

This is the warmest region of Crete: expect blue skies from early spring until late autumn.

