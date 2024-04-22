Fish and freeze-dried candy at the High Desert Farmers Market

The Thursday Farmers Market in Victorville has a comfortable vibe ─ the same location, hours of operation, the arrangement of vendors around the lot behind the portables on Victor Valley Community College’s lower campus.

Dedicated shoppers have favorite “first stops” ─ coffee at Moo and Brew, Jitters or The Off Road Coffee Stop ─ and many people talk about how great it is to get breakfast, brunch, lunch or dinner to go from the food court.

But there is also vendors offering something new and different to eat. Surprises abound, and we have two attention-getters for Daily Press readers this week.

Logan Makris and his uncle Jacob answer questions, offer serving suggestions and more when you buy fresh "anything seafood" from A Castaway Seafood.

A Castaway Seafood

Matt Merry owns this thriving wholesale business that sells fresh “anything seafood” at farmers markets throughout southern California.

The seafood is available at Helendale every other weekend, Big Bear, Wrightwood and Twin Peaks among many other markets, and Matt wears many hats organizing all the representatives he sends out each week.

Matt is a fourth generation purveyor of fresh fish and seafood. His company is based in Los Angeles and has been in business more than 100 years.

Sales manager Josh Makris is usually on duty at the High Desert Farmers Market where the canopy has been a fixture for seven years.

The seafood is fresh and packaged in a heavy duty shrink wrap, sold by the pound and brought to the market in large ice chests. The shrimp is frozen.

Types of fish and seafood vary weekly because of what has been caught and prepared by fishing boat crews, but at A Castaway Seafood, each week’s selection of ceviche, poke, fish, shellfish and other treats and the prices for each is displayed at the canopy.

Ceviche is a Latin American creation with citrus-cured fish, fresh herbs and pepper flavors. Poke comes from Hawaii and features Asian flavors. Each comes in “bowls” and is a delightful side dish or main meal.

Two types of salmon (Scottish and King) as well as Chilean sea bass and Alaskan halibut are available. Smoked items are also offered.

If you buy seafood and plan to go straight home, Josh will add ice to the bag holding your purchase. If you plan a large purchase or have other stops to make in town, he recommends bringing a cooler.

For all inquiries, call (949) 201-8872 or direct message on Instagram, @acastawayseafood.

Jacob Schafer sells freeze-dried candy at Silly Goose. Just look at all the varieties displayed on the tables.

Silly Goose

And now for something completely different, meet Silly Goose, a regular vendor to the farmers market that offers freeze-dried candy, a tasty and versatile treat.

The story of this business’ origin is found on the High Desert Farmers Market website, but basically Silly Goose started when Michelle Rubio wanted to find a “gig business” so she could be a stay-at-home grandmother.

Her daughter helped research business possibilities, and when she discovered “freeze-dried candy,” she was intrigued.

She tried it out, then turned the business over to Michelle.

Even “Silly Goose” was a family endeavor.

Michelle called her own grandmother Granny Goose and decided “goose” would work for her when she became a grandmother. One of her grandchildren added “Silly” and the rest is history.

Michelle’s son Jacob Schafer is the friendly face at Silly Goose. He can answer all your questions.

Besides experimenting with candies of all sizes, shapes and flavors ─ and discovering that some candies freeze-dry better than other ─ Michelle now has three freeze dryers working around the clock.

The process removes moisture, leaving a tasty bite with more intense flavor and often a different texture.

Freeze-dried candy is also better for teeth because the candy dissolves quickly and leaves less residue, though brushing is still advised. The candy is also lightweight because there is no water content and has a prolonged shelf life.

There is room for experimentation here, as well. Freeze-dried candy can be toppings for baked goods or cereals and works well in trail mix. It can also be used in craft projects.

Ice cream and chocolate covered fruits can be freeze dried, and marshmallows retain their appearance but become crunchy.

Prices range from $4 to $9 per bag. Ask about the “buy four get one free” deal, too.

Silly Goose is on Facebook and Instagram @sillygoosefoods, sillygoosecandy.myshopify.com or 760-267-7681.

When you go

What: High Desert Farmers Market, 18244 Bear Valley Road, VVC lower campus.

When: Every Thursday rain or shine from 8 a.m. to noon.

Information: 760-247-3769, contact@highdesertfarmersmarket.com.

What: Big Bear Farmers Market: 42900 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear.

When: Every Tuesday, April through September, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Information: highdesertfarmersmarket.com.

Dining Around

If you want a restaurant profiled in Dining Around, text/call 760-953-8682 or email kaynhuey@aol.com.

