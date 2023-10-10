Take a First Look at the All-Pink Jordan Zion 3

Following the news about Jordan Brand and Zion Williamson's third collaborative shoe, the Jordan Zion 3, a new colorway of the silhouette has emerged. Previous previews included a black and white option and the "Mud, Sweat and Tears" edition.

This newly unveiled iteration takes a spin with an all-hot pink shade, keeping on theme with this year's Barbiecore craze. The silhouette's signature print continues to be a 3D render of Williamson's foot, yet this time, adopting the striking hue across tongue and heel branding. Despite the pink-on-pink palette dressing every part of the sneaker, a small red Jumpman logo sits atop a black square adorning the heel portion of the outsole.

Although a first look at the shoe has surfaced, the Jordan Zion 3 in this all-pink colorway has not yet been officially announced by Jordan Brand. However, we can expect the pair to hit shelves in early 2024 via Nike SNKRS and select retailers for $140 USD.

In other footwear news, here are the best Halloween sneakers to shop this spooky szn.