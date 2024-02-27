First-class traveler’s seatmate throws tantrum when he refuses to switch with her husband — who was sitting in coach

A woman was ripped as "entitled" after reportedly asking a fellow business class passenger to swap seats with her husband -- who was in economy class.

Give up a first-class seat — in this economy?

Another day, another traveler treating flights like a game of musical chairs in the sky. This time, a woman was labeled “entitled” on social media after allegedly asking a fellow business class passenger to swap seats with her husband — who was assigned to economy class.

An anonymous post detailing her alleged switcheroo proposal is currently taking flight on Reddit.

“I’m still bewildered that someone would think this makes any sense at all,” the original poster described while detailing the incident, which occurred aboard a flight from Toronto to Vancouver via an unspecified airline.

The unidentified solo traveler said he was seated in business class in a two-seat pod configuration aboard an alleged Boeing 787.

However, his dreams of a relaxing flight crashed and burned after his female neighbor asked him to switch seats with her husband. Assuming he was seated elsewhere in business class, the male passenger initially obliged, at which point the lady nonchalantly revealed he was in 18C — a middle seat deep in coach.

He subsequently declined the proposal, prompting the alleged airhead to sputter: “But you said you would! He’s already heading this way!”

Needless to say, the OP was flabbergasted at the proposed downgrade. “You can’t seriously expect me to swap a pod for a MIDDLE seat at the back of the bus. Are you kidding me?” fumed the incensed passenger, per the post

He even scanned the plane to see if he was being recorded for a YouTube prank.

However, the bozo doubled down on her position. She argued that there was a “big difference” between his seat and her husband’s, which was a “bulkhead row” and therefore provided “plenty of legroom.”

As it turned out, the passenger and her husband had been seated in 18B and 18C, but for some reason, she’d been offered a free upgrade to business class, per the post. She had reportedly taken it, expecting that her business class seatmate would swap with her husband.

To make matters worse, the pair couldn’t sit together as 18C had now been assigned to someone else.

That’s when the OP floated the seemingly obvious solution: He proposed that she swap with said stranger in 18C, who he surmised “would love to sit up here.” “Take your old seat back and you can both sit together,” he proposed.

He even said that if she were able to find a business class passenger to switch with her husband, he’d move to any other pod so they could sit together.

However, the woman didn’t want to compromise, allegedly declaring: “But we both want to sit together up here!”

The saga reportedly ended with the air barbarian capitulating and sitting in her business class seat with a huff.

Needless to say, commenters were appalled by the woman’s sense of entitlement.

“I actually want to physically fight her for this,” exclaimed one defender, while another wrote, “The woman is a classless idiot. Her behavior makes her classless, and she expected you to do it, making her an idiot.”

Some even joked that the husband was glad OP refused so he wouldn’t have to sit near his wife.

“EP’s husband is fully aware she is an idiot and wanted to enjoy his flight,” quipped one commenter.