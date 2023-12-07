First Alert's smoke and CO detectors can save your life — get them at Amazon for as much as 60% off

You can never be too safe. And yet, while most homes have a smoke detector, few have a carbon monoxide detector as well. Carbon monoxide is known as “the silent killer” because it’s colorless and odorless. You may not even know you have a problem until it’s too late. A reliable smoke detector that also detects carbon monoxide just might save your life. Fortunately, First Alert Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms are on sale for up to 60% off their list price, including this top-rated model.

Why is this a good deal?

Originally $63, this home essential has been slashed to just $33 — a savings of nearly 50%. And while you can't put a price on safety, this is one of the best deals we've seen on this model all year.

Why do I need this?

This smoke detector/CO alarm features a flashing LED indicator light that blinks whenever it senses carbon monoxide or large smoke particles. The detector also features an 85-decibel siren that provides a clear warning of a gas leak or fire in your home.

Meanwhile, the unit is powered by a built-in battery (with a 10-year lifespan!), so it will still work even during a power outage. The detector is also easy to install — all you need are two screws for your ceiling or wall.

Keep your home safe and save big. (Amazon)

What reviewers say

“Well, they did their jobs,” noted a happy shopper. “I had a fire in our fireplace that was almost out, down to the coals, so I closed the damper and went to bed. An hour later ‘BEEEBEEEBEEEBEEEP.’ I looked at the alarm, and the CO LED was flashing. Oops, I guess the coals weren't as dead as I thought. It woke me up and the wife. I've also had it alert to smoke from me accidentally letting a damper close while there was a full-on fire and smoke began to fill the room. Again ... oops. I am glad to know they work, and, while I've been aware of the sources of my troubles so far, I am confident these will alert me if there is some real trouble happening.”

Another five-star Amazon reviewer added, “Works wonders. It definitely detects both. I’ve had a few instances where’s it’s alerted me to things burning in a timely manner.”

"This smoke/CO detector was really easy to install, which is always a plus," wrote a final fan. Their one note? "I recommend wearing earplugs and/or headphones while setting it up because the alarm is extremely loud. It will leave your ears ringing if you're not prepared. Otherwise, it works well and you'll absolutely never miss it going off."

And be sure to check out the rest of the First Alert sale, including:

"Great value, easy to install and they work!" exclaimed an impressed user. "I really like these carbon monoxide detectors. Gives me added peace of mind that we are monitoring carbon on all floors. They plug in and that's it, they are working. They have battery backup, too! We have a gas fireplace, water heater and gas furnace, so we feel safer having added protection, beyond what already came with our home."

"I was preheating my oven to bake something when I noticed a burning smell," explained one relieved reviewer. "I got up, went to the kitchen and my whole stove was up in flames. Quickly grabbed the extinguisher and had no problems putting out a fairly large fire. I’ll recommend this product to every household. It’s a must-have."

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

