A Firetruck Barreling Down A Suburban Street On Ice In St. Louis Is Going Viral

Winter weather has been brutal in the U.S. lately.

From "snownados" in Colorado...

... to GIANT snowbanks in Nebraska.

📷 Hwy 32 east of West Point, NebraskaBig shout-out to our NDOT Snow Fighters who continue to battle against the snow. Thank you! ❄️👏 pic.twitter.com/of0q0q9wGs — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) January 16, 2024

We can't catch a dang break!

There was a bad ice storm in St. Louis yesterday, and some of the videos coming out of there are pretty wild.

Ice skating rink on my driveway in St. Louis, MO. pic.twitter.com/C6zC9WT2R1 — Moore Weather (@moorewxofficial) January 22, 2024

One in particular of a firetruck spinning out of control is going viral:

The roads in the St. Louis-region are BAD. Here’s a view from Imperial, MO this morning courtesy of Joe Lawson. #stlwx pic.twitter.com/dksFOpfE0p — Brian Munoz (@brianmmunoz) January 22, 2024

It's genuinely terrifying.

Horrifying video of a fire truck sliding through a neighborhood near St. Louis this morning.. Beware of language in this video. 👀 #MOwx https://t.co/MMYFfvA8gH — Joel Young, CBM (@joel_off_air) January 22, 2024

These people captured it from another angle:

As this meteorologist said, "Doesn't take much ice to really mess things up."

Doesn’t take much ice to really mess things up. Look at this fire truck near St Louis!! Freezing rain threat for us overnight @wrtv. https://t.co/w5HhOk73Pn — Todd Klaassen (@ToddKlaassen) January 22, 2024

Thankfully, it appears no one was hurt, and only a car was damaged.

Definitely one of the craziest things I’ve seen. Picture from our house next door! pic.twitter.com/DubTTN3e3E — STLSports and NYG (@NygStlsports) January 22, 2024

Either way, be safe out there!