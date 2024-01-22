A Firetruck Barreling Down A Suburban Street On Ice In St. Louis Is Going Viral

Winter weather has been brutal in the U.S. lately.

Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images
From "snownados" in Colorado...

... to GIANT snowbanks in Nebraska.

Twitter: @NebraskaDOT

We can't catch a dang break!

Anadolu / Anadolu via Getty Images
There was a bad ice storm in St. Louis yesterday, and some of the videos coming out of there are pretty wild.

Twitter: @moorewxofficial

One in particular of a firetruck spinning out of control is going viral:

Twitter: @brianmmunoz

It's genuinely terrifying.

Twitter: @joel_off_air

These people captured it from another angle:

Twitter: @digglerjuice

As this meteorologist said, "Doesn't take much ice to really mess things up."

Twitter: @ToddKlaassen

Thankfully, it appears no one was hurt, and only a car was damaged.

Twitter: @NygStlsports

Either way, be safe out there!

