'No more searching for my glasses': This $10 gadget keeps specs upright where you can feel them

If you wear glasses, this accessory might solve some of your most annoying problems. The bestselling gadget means no more wasting time looking for your specs as you're walking out the door, or fumbling around for your readers in the middle of the night. It's called the Fintie Plush Lined Eyeglasses Holder with Magnetic Base, and it's already provided peace of mind to over 12,000 five-star reviewers. What's even better? It's just $10.

Fintie Fintie Plush Lined Eyeglasses Holder with Magnetic Base This specs station is simplicity itself: 1 faux fur–lined holder + 1 magnetized base = a lifetime of you not losing your mind once a day. No wonder over 12,000 shoppers rave about it. $10 at Amazon

The holder is kind of like a flower vase for your glasses that keeps them safe, comfy and upright. The base looks like a coaster, but it's magnetized and connects to the holder so that it doesn't fall over. I, for one, am in desperate need of this — I leave glasses at the base of my lamp and inevitably knock them off rooting around for them in the dark. For thousands of similarly frustrated four-eyes, this thing's a game changer.

"I like to keep my glasses on my nightstand at night, in case I need to quickly grab them," shared a rave reviewer. "I used to knock them on the floor every morning when I woke up and was fumbling for them while half asleep. Every. Single. Morning. You know how hard it is to find glasses on the floor without stepping on them when you need glasses to see? This was perfect. I just need to 'feel for the fur' in the morning to easily find my glasses in the dark."

Though we're bemused by the design choice of a painting by Van Gogh (famous for having only one ear — not very eyeglass-friendly), this option sure is pretty...as are the other 20+ themes/colors. (Amazon)

The faux fur makes it extra fun, but it's also functional for those who want scratch-free lenses.

"I have a bad habit of tossing my glasses onto my bedside table when I am ready to sleep," wrote another happy shopper. "Because of this, I have scratched my lens. This glasses keeper is super soft inside and sturdy outside. I now 'tuck in' my glasses at bedtime."

"I love this thing," raved a five-star fan. "No more searching for my glasses in the morning and having to immediately clean them so I can see; there they are — right where they're supposed to be on my nightstand— and clean from being protected in soft fabric all night. I'm glad I picked this one, Finite Premium; it is well-made and very attractive. I like the advantages of having a 'parking garage' for my glasses."

We're all about accessorizing accessories. (Amazon)

For those of us who require several different types of eyewear, the Fintie Plush Lined Eyeglasses Holder keeps the chaos to a minimum.

"If I’m wearing contacts I need reading glasses," wrote a another rave reviewer. "If I don’t have contacts in then I have my regular glasses that I need to take off. I found my self searching for my glasses knocking things over. This made my life simpler."

Another satisfied customer wrote: "This is perfect for my desk, I wear two different glasses, Instead of going back and forth with glass cases, this is so much easier to just just grab and go."

Fintie Fintie Plush Lined Eyeglasses Holder with Magnetic Base Choose from 20+ different colors and patterns — one for every pair of glasses you own, not to mention a year's worth of birthday gifts and stocking stuffers. $10 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.