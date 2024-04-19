Finding a Family: Darrin

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Thirteen-year-old Darrin was a little quiet and shy as he stood outside Arkadia Retrocade in Fayetteville one April afternoon, but that went away as soon as he walked in.

His adoption specialist with the Arkansas Division of Children and Family Services Kelsey Jones said he’d been looking forward to checking out the retro-style arcade because he’s not a fan of school.

“The first thing I asked him was, are you glad you’re getting to skip school today?” she said.

Darrin told her “Oh yes” then went on to say, “[school] is boring.”

When asked which game he was most excited to play he couldn’t choose just one.

“The racing game, the driving game and the fighting game too,” he said.

Darrin did ultimately decide that the driving games were probably his favorite because, “I get to race people, beat people and I always win,” he said with confidence.

Lucky for him, he had his pick of any game out of the dozens to choose from because he had the whole place to himself.

As someone who lives in a boys’ group home in Arkansas, Darrin doesn’t get the freedom to do whatever he wants, let alone be the center of attention.

“I get to have friends… have to keep moving to new places and group homes,” Darrin said when sharing about his life in foster care.

He was removed from his biological home due to abuse at a young age, so he’s lived in the state’s care longer than he hasn’t.

“I want to find a family. I want them to take care of me.”

Darrin

Darrin wants a little brother and is eager to find a mom and dad who will be active with him.

“[I] want them to play catch with me. I want to play board games together, go to parks together, and do some sports together,” he said.

He also wants a home with dogs but no cats because doesn’t like cats.

“He was even specific enough to tell me he wants to live in a neighborhood instead of, like, out on a farm and really wants to be in an area where his school can be big,” Jones said.

Darrin is in the sixth grade and is a little different than most teens his age.

Jones said he has been diagnosed with ADHD, PTSD, borderline intellectual functioning, an unspecified communication disorder and disruptive mood dysregulation disorder.

At times he can also be difficult to understand due to issues with his speech.

“When people struggle to understand what he says, that’s been a trigger for him in the past, but he’s gotten better about that. So, he has been able to slow down his speech, and that makes it a little bit easier to understand,” Jones said.

Right now, Darrin is in outpatient therapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy, and Jones said he needs to continue those until he is successfully discharged.

“He has grown in the last year, and I think that that growth has gotten him to where he’s ready to be with a family.” Kelsey Jones

Darrin turns 14 on April 24. He loves playing video games, using his imagination and eating.

Learn more about Darrin and other foster teens, kids and sibling groups eligible for adoption in the state on the Arkansas Heart Gallery website.

