We Finally Know Why Costco's Food Court Pizza Is So Good

If you're looking for a meaty sandwich, a sweet dessert, a healthy salad, or a refreshing beverage, you can find it at Costco's food court. Look at the menu and you'll see that you can get a roast beef sandwich, churros, a rotisserie chicken caesar salad, or a mango smoothie, among other great options. If you want one of the best menu items though, then you have to go with its popular pizza. Bite into a slice and you'll wonder just how the wholesale chain's pizza is so superior to so many other kinds of pizza that you've had. Well, thankfully, we now know why. It's the cheese!

Costco's pizza recipe calls for 1½ pounds of cheese — a combination of mozzarella, parmesan, and provolone. That incredibly thick layer of cheese guarantees its delicious pizza will have you so eager for a pie that you'll want to use the Costco hack that lets you skip the long food court line. If you've never had Costco's pizza, then just know when you combine all of those cheeses, it creates an unbeatable flavor.

Read more: All The Benefits Of A Costco Membership

Mozzarella, Parmesan, And Provolone Are A Delicious Mix

Costco pizza - KinJoLuv / 'X' formerly known as Twitter

A pizza made with provolone, mozzarella, or parmesan isn't new. But a pizza made with all three is deliciously distinctive because of the flavor profile that the blend creates. The taste of provolone will vary based on the age of the cheese. Provolone piccante, which comes from goat or lamb and is aged between three and 12 months, has a tangy and piquant taste that makes an excellent topping for pizza. While it isn't confirmed that Costco uses this kind of provolone, it wouldn't be surprising if this is one of its tasty cheesy ingredients. Mozzarella has a combination of creamy and earthy flavors with a tad bit of spice. Parmesan may have the most complex flavor profile of the three, since it's zesty, woody, creamy, sweet, and strong.

When you combine all three of these cheeses on a pizza, the layers of flavor are simply incredible. You're talking about an explosion of creamy, tangy, spicy, earthy, sweet, and rich cheesy flavor to complement Costco's pizza dough and sauce. It's understandable if you're now wondering how many slices come in a Costco pizza just so you'll know exactly how much cheese you'll get to enjoy. But it's not just the cheese on Costco's pizza that you should look forward to. Fans have revealed on social media lots of other reasons why the pizza is such a standout.

Costco's Pizza Has Lots Of Tasty Ingredients

Costco pepperoni pizza slice - anasjahere / 'X' formerly known as Twitter

In a Reddit thread discussing why Costco's food court pizza is so delicious, Redditors highlighted the deliciously distinctive qualities of Costco's pizza. One commenter noted the seasoning that is used, as they simply named salt as to why it's so good. Another poster pointed out a key topping. They said, "Butter. Don't forget the butter."

Cotsco's cheese pizzas have great tasting ingredients, but it's also how the cheese pizzas are cooked that makes those ingredients sing. A Redditor explained, "The cheese slices always seemed to be more browned than the other pizzas. Browned cheese [equals] tasty."

If you're ready to hit the food court and get some pizza, you can level up all of that flavor even more. And the best way to do it is by adding some toppings, perhaps the best of which are white onions. You just have to ask for them and they'll give you a small cup of onions. If you can't make it to the food court, you're not out of luck. There are even simple hacks to get Costco pizza delivered. Just enjoy all of that cheesy pizza in whatever way you can get it.

Read the original article on Daily Meal.