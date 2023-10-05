Filmmaker Gavin Hood Is Selling His Resort-Like Malibu Estate

It’s officially a wrap for Gavin Hood, who has decided to part ways with his compound in Malibu’s exclusive Point Dume enclave after less than four years of ownership.

The South African film director—best known for his work on the Oscar-winning Tsotsi, as well as Rendition, X-Men Origins: Wolverine and Ender’s Game—is asking exactly $7 million for the Cape Cod-style spread, which he originally acquired for about $4 million, back during the initial onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Built in 2003, and tucked away on a double-gated and fenced parcel spanning just over an acre, the wood-sided structure features three bedrooms and an equal number of baths in almost 3,800 square feet of two-level living space boasting dark hardwood floors, high ceilings and plenty of natural light throughout.

The Cape Cod-style estate features a three-bedroom main home resting bedside a separate guesthouse with two garage bays.

A koi pond sits right outside the front door, which opens into a foyer that flows to a formal sitting/music room and private study with built-in shelving, both of which are adorned with rustic stone fireplaces. Other highlights include a family room, wet bar-equipped dining area, and gourmet kitchen outfitted with granite countertops, an eat-in island, and GE Monogram and Sub-Zero appliances.

All of the bedrooms can be found upstairs, including a spacious master retreat flaunting a balcony overlooking views of the ocean and Santa Monica Mountains, along with a walk-in closet and bath decked out with an inviting soaking tub; and outdoors, the resort-like grounds host an infinity-edge pool and raised spa, a secluded hammock, barbecue and bar setup, and several spots ideal for al fresco lounging and entertaining.

A picturesque koi pond sits directly outside the front door of the main home.

Rounding it all out are two attached garage bays flanking a detached two-story guesthouse, which has its own bedroom, bath, living area and French doors spilling out to a waterfall-fed turtle pond sporting a meditation deck. There’s also a coveted key to Little Dume Beach, plus an outdoor shower for rinsing off after your surf session.

The listing is held by Nerissa Hood and Michelle Butler of Engel & Völkers Calabasas.

Click here for more photos of Gavin Hood’s Malibu house.

