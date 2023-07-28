Female Executive Leads Electric Boat Revolution

According to a recent published report, the global electric boat industry generated $5 billion in 2021 and is expected to generate an incredible $16.6 billion by 2031.

With this booming market on the rise - Brunswick’s commitment to electric engines comes as no surprise naming Perissa Millender Bailey as the first ever Vice President and General Manager of eSolutions at Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (BC) and the world’s leading manufacturer of recreational marine propulsion engines. The newly created position on Mercury's leadership team makes Millender Bailey responsible for leading the company's electrification business and product development strategy as she helps bring technology to life on the water.

No stranger to STEM roles at Fortune 500 companies, Millender Bailey earned a master's degree in computer science from Lawrence Technological University, as well as a bachelor's degree in computer science and computer engineering from Central Michigan University before joining the Ford Motor Company (F) as a Digital Innovation Lead.

In her 18-year career with the automotive giant, Millender Bailey excelled, most recently serving as the company's Global Technology Strategy and Planning Director, leading Ford’s vehicle user experience, charging strategy, driving the business plan for electric vehicle technology, Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS) and Ford's connected vehicle strategy.

“My number one tip would be to follow your passion,” Millender Bailey told Yahoo while discussing helpful tips for women and non-binary individuals who want to pursue a career in STEM. “My number two tip would be don't steer away from your goal. Establish goals for yourself near term, midterm and long term and follow those goals and make sure that you direct your professional and personal path so that you have an opportunity to realize those goals.”

Perissa Millender Bailey on a Mercury Marine electric boat

Leading by Example

Achieving goals while paving the way for the next generation of women in STEM, Millender Bailey has blazed a trail that all started with a realization of what she wanted to do with her life while still in school.

Story continues

“My light bulb moment happened for me in undergrad. I actually determined that I was really good at computer programming and I really had a knack for building things and using my hands. So I saw a career opportunity where I could use or leverage both of those skills.”

Heeding her own advice she set out to follow her newly discovered passion for STEM and it led to an early opportunity that helped shape the rest of her career.

“Early in my career, I did an internship in the automotive industry, which really helped set the course for my career and really helped me understand what other career opportunities were available to me. But it actually taught me that you're gonna have some roles that you're extremely passionate about and there'll be others that you learn. You get the experience and you use those opportunities to move on and get other experiences.”

Millender Bailey is now envisioning and creating the next generation of high performing marine engines and technology. For those who may wish to be a part of that history, Millender Bailey was very direct when discussing her final tip for the future STEM workforce.

“Seek mentorship. Early in my career I didn't have a lot of insight as to what were different roles that could be afforded to me. So I actually sought advice from others and I would advise others to do the same. Seek advice, ask individuals more about their career, the day in the life in their role. Until you find your passion.”

More to check out:

The Rise of ERGs: Driving Inclusion and Engagement in Fortune 500 Companies

How I Started in STEM with Wicked Saints Studios CEO Jess Murrey

Female Gamers Push the Video Game Industry to Unprecedented Levels