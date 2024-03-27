'Feels so soft like a hotel': These queen size pillows are on sale for Amazon Prime members — $22 for a pair
If you're looking for pillows that are 'soft yet supportive,' shoppers say this two-pack is the one to buy.
Finding the right pillows can be like finally stumbling on the perfect pair of jeans — once you've found them, you're a fan for life. This is the case with these popular Bedsure Soft Queen Size Pillows. Thousands of shoppers say these affordable pillows give them a hotel-quality slumber. If you're looking for the kind of pillows that'll send you straight to dreamland, this lauded brand is on sale — exclusively to Amazon Prime members. Right now you can snag a two-pack for $22.
These affordable pillows give you a five-star hotel sleeping experience in your own bed, and a pair costs under $22.
Why is this a good deal?
Pillows are, arguably, some of the most important investments you'll ever make. After all, you lie your head on them every single night, so you want them to be as comfy as possible. This pair is currently over 30% off. You can't put a price on a good night's sleep — but if you could, $22 would be downright dreamy.
Why do I need this?
If you love the feel of a soft, cloud-like pillow, this pair from Bedsure is a top recommendation for so many reasons. The soft style has that marshmallow-like plushiness that creates that cozy vibe you'd never expect from such budget-friendly pillows.
These Bedsure pillows have extra filling stuffed inside to prevent them from flattening too quickly over time and to help them maintain that puffy look and feel that so many sleepers love. The extra stuffing also adds a layer of support for your head and neck as you sleep, so you won't sink as soon as you rest your head.
Also, they're machine-washable! However, when you're ready to clean them, be sure to use the gentle or delicate cycle, and wash with cold water to keep them looking and feeling like new.
Keep in mind as well that, since these pillows arrive compressed. You should give them up to 48 hours to fully expand and regain their maximum fluffy volume. Most reviewers said, however, that they fully expanded in less than a day.
What reviewers say:
Speaking of reviewers, over 9,000 Amazon shoppers gave these pillows a perfect rating and, based on their comments, we can see why! Several said that, despite their approachable price tag, these Bedsure Soft Queen Size Pillows feel like they came straight off of a hotel bed. "Feels so soft like [a] hotel," one impressed shopper wrote. "I would run to go get these pillows. I got a four-pack and it is the best feeling. Really soft. 100% must-have."
Another shopper who was concerned that these soft pillows wouldn't give her the support she needed was pleasantly surprised. "These pillows are great. I got them recently to upgrade from my old flat pillows," the reviewer said. "They're a little on the soft side, but they still support my neck and eliminated the neck pain I was having from lack of support." One shopper even said these are "soft yet supportive" and added that they're "like sleeping on a cloud."
And if you're concerned that they won't be fluffy enough since they come flattened and vacuum-sealed, you're not alone — this shopper thought the same, but quickly became a convert. "They came out like clouds!" the shopper gushed. "I am so happy with the purchase."
Some shoppers who purchased the soft style said they wished they were a bit firmer and more voluminous. If this is a concern you have, the firm option below may be what you need — and they're also on sale for under $30!
If you prefer a firmer feel, this pair is just a few dollars more, but still on sale for $28.
