These AirPods Cases Level Up the Protection for Your Favorite Earbuds

Even though the iconic AirPods Pro earphones have a case for storage and charging, that glossy white capsule isn't indestructible. To avoid spending money on a replacement or scratching it up, you should invest in a protective AirPods Pro case.

Thankfully, just like the iPhones, iPads, and MacBooks they are tailor-made for, Apple's top-shelf earbuds have an outstanding selection of cases. We're constantly evaluating these must-have accessories to determine the best AirPods Pro cases worth buying, all at various price points and form factors.

For this guide, we focused our research on AirPods Pro cases. This includes the latest second-generation and the original that arrived in 2019.



The Best AirPods Pro Cases

What to Consider

Choosing the Right AirPods Pro Case

Even though they look identical, the first- and second-generation AirPods Pro charging cases have subtle differences you need to know about while shopping for such accessories. The latest AirPods Pro case has a built-in speaker and a lanyard attachment loop.



Impressively, many AirPods Pro cases are compatible with both versions of the earbuds. I can personally confirm there are covers for the original that work with the sequel and vice versa. That said, if you already have a stash of cases for the first-generation AirPods Pro, keep in mind that these accessories will block the speaker of the follow-up. This isn't necessarily a dealbreaker, but if you are rocking the new Pro version, look for a case that offers speaker and lanyard cutouts.



Charging Compatibility

In addition to delivering robust protection against scratches and light drops, every case on this list is compatible with wireless charging. However, if you just picked up a pair of the 2022 AirPods Pro whose case is MagSafe compatible, be mindful that a protective case might affect their ability to attach to a vertical stand like your iPhone. Only cases that have built-in magnets provide this convenience, so keep an eye out for them while shopping.

Whether you're looking to protect your buds with a minimalist case with a high-tech finish, or a gorgeous leather cover, we handpicked the best AirPods Pro cases.



Mag Armor (Mag Fit) Case for Airpods Pro (2nd Generation)

Spigen’s Mag Armor is our favorite case for protecting the AirPods Pro. It has a nicely understated design with a textured finish for easy handling and a tough build that offers superb protection for the buds’ case, all at an agreeable price.

As its name suggests, the accessory has built-in magnets for full MagSafe compatibility. It also features a surprisingly sleek carabiner that’s great for attaching to items. A version of the case for the first-generation AirPods Pro is also available.

Shop Now Mag Armor (Mag Fit) Case for Airpods Pro (2nd Generation) $22.99 amazon.com

Black OPS X5 Case for AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd Generation)

The badass-looking Element Case Black Ops will become your favorite rugged case for the Apple AirPods Pro. Crafted from anodized aluminum, silicone, and polycarbonate, it exceeds military standards for drop protection.

The accessory has an aluminum latch to prevent it from accidentally opening, a textured side for enhanced grip, and a bundled carrying strap so you can easily tote it around. You can order it in black or a clear finish, with both colors featuring contrasting red accents.

Shop Now Black OPS X5 Case for AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd Generation) $49.95 elementcase.com

Curve Case for AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd Generation)

This Native Union Curve case is also a favorite of ours, thanks to its minimalist design with a ridged texture that greatly reduces the likelihood of dropping your AirPods Pro. It's made from high-quality silicone (in black or pink), so it offers solid protection against scratches or drops, too.

Shop Now Curve Case for AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd Generation) $14.98 amazon.com

Carbon Fiber Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

This protective case for the AirPods Pro is made from genuine carbon fiber — a high-tech material that's cool-looking, insanely tough, and just as lightweight. The accessory weighs only 6 grams and is less than a millimeter thick, yet it's stronger than a stainless steel equivalent.

Monocarbon also offers the case for the first-generation AirPods Pro in several carbon fiber colors with a matte or glossy finish.

Shop Now Carbon Fiber Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $49.90 amazon.com

Pod Jacket Pro for AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Bellroy’s aptly named Pod Jacket Pro is our favorite leather case for protecting the latest AirPods Pro. The elegant accessory is meticulously crafted from high-quality leather with excellent tactility. It offers an impressively slim, perfectly tailored fit that won’t add bulk to the buds’ storage case.

You can order the Pod Jacket Pro in black, blue, green, and terracotta. The case is also available in black for the first-generation AirPods Pro.

Shop Now Pod Jacket Pro for AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $39.00 bellroy.com

Presidio Soft Touch Case for AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd Generation)

Like the brand’s stellar iPhone cases, the Speck Presidio Pro Case for the AirPods Pro has a Microban coating that will eliminate up to 99% of bacteria on its surface. The product has a hard outer shell and a softer interior, which combine to offer top-tier protection against drops and a soft-touch coating for easier handling.

Shop Now Presidio Soft Touch Case for AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd Generation) $17.07 amazon.com

Caseology Nano Pop Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

The Caseology Nano Pop case will capture your attention with its understated design and subtle-yet-characterful color accents. The case also has a tough build, whose military-grade durability will protect your pricey earphone uncompromisingly well.

Caseology offers the case in navy with yellow accents (pictured here) and charcoal with neon blue/green bits. Each case comes with a carabiner clip.

Shop Now Caseology Nano Pop Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $16.99 amazon.com

Orbit Hybrid Series Case for AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd Generation)

Priced below $15, the ESR Orbit Hybrid Series case is great for protecting the latest AirPods on the cheap. It has a cool design with a two-tone finish, stellar tactility, and a durable dual-layer build. The affordable accessory is also compatible with MagSafe charging.

The case is available in black, white, blue, and lavender colors. Its retail package includes a carrying strap.

Shop Now Orbit Hybrid Series Case for AirPods Pro (1st and 2nd Generation) $13.59 amazon.com

Ultra Hybrid Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

If you're looking to both protect and showcase your shiny new AirPods Pro, this clear Spigen offering is your best option. The Ultra Hybrid has a hard shell and tough bumper for dependable protection against scratches and drops, as well as a bundled carabiner. Best of all — it won't yellow over time.

A Spigen Ultra Hybrid variant for the original AirPods Pro is also available. Every case rocks a compact carabiner.

Shop Now Ultra Hybrid Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $17.99 amazon.com

Modern Leather Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Generation)

Made from polycarbonate and fine Horween leather, this protective case by Nomad is elegant and tough in equal measure. Its durable two-piece construction has a polycarbonate frame and a soft interior lining, so it will reliably protect your AirPods from damage.

The cover is available for every version of Apple's earbuds in black, brown, or natural leather finish options.

Shop Now Modern Leather Case for AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $40.00 nomadgoods.com

Logo Clip AirPods Case For Apple AirPods

The Michael Kors Logo clip case will transform your AirPods Pro — or any other iteration — into a legit fashion item. The product rocks the brand’s recognizable logo prints, and you can order it in several finishes, including this two-tone vanilla/acorn option that’s impossible to remain unnoticed.

Each Logo clip case has genuine leather trim and gold-plated metal bits, headlined by a snap closure and a clasp for attaching it to a bag.

Shop Now Logo Clip AirPods Case For Apple AirPods $23.40 michaelkors.com

