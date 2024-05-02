Fashion never tasted so good. New smoothie bowl shop opens in northern Beaufort County

If you hear someone wanting a “Blouis Vuitton” or a “Dolce N’ Banana,” don’t assume they are a little tipsy. They are just craving the latest stylish treat from a new smoothie bowl shop on Harbor Island.

Boujee Bowls marked its official grand opening Friday, but it has slowly been building a fan base in northern Beaufort County over the last three weeks out of its new storefront at 2137 Sea Island Parkway. The location was formerly Beach Bums Barbecue.

The bowls are created with a frozen and pureed fruit base — acai, passion fruit, pitaya or coconut — and topped with chunks of colorful fresh fruit, almonds, chia seeds, granola and even crunchy cereal, among other items.

They are meant to pack a nutritional punch but also be delicious and filling.

“All the bases are made out of superfoods. They are all made in-house,” said owner Sissy Fricks. “We don’t add sugar to anything, but they don’t taste like they are good for you. To be honest, a lot of things that are good for you don’t taste good.”

Not a problem at Boujee Bowls, where Fricks admits her bowls can be a little addictive. In the three weeks the shop has been open, some customers have already filled up their first loyalty punch cards and gotten a free treat.

Superfoods are rich in antioxidants, essential nutrients and vitamins. They may also be high in fiber and healthy fats, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

To clarify, Fricks explained that some of the toppings are sweetened, such as the peanut butter, caramel or Nutella.

“That doesn’t change the fact that the stuff inside ... is so beneficial to your body,” Fricks said.

The granola is gluten-free and nut-free.

Sissy Fricks grew up in the Upstate but her family always vacationed on Harbor Island. She has opened up Boujee Bowls at 2137 Sea Island Parkway.

The shop is the brainchild of Greenville-area native Fricks, a former school bus driver and mom of four adult children who has been vacationing on Harbor Island since her own childhood.

“We always came here, so when this location opened up, I was like, ‘I’m not letting anyone else have that,” Fricks said. “The opportunity was too great.”

Fricks started Boujee Bowls in Powdersville in April 2023 and followed with a second location in Anderson in December. Fricks, her sister and her children are currently the only employees.

A friend who retired from the military signed a deal with Fricks to operate a Boujee Bowls food truck outside of San Antonio, Texas.

Boujee Bowls offers 11 signature bowls with names that are a play on fashion brands and fashion-related sayings.

The bowls come in three sizes ranging in price from $5 for the six-ounce “Boujee Baby,” to $10 for the 10-ounce “Fit N’ Fab” and $15 for the 14-ounce “Big and Boujee.” Any of 11 signature drinkable smoothies, aka “Boujee on the Go” options are $10.

The larger bowls are meant to be meals, but any make a handy treat to take to the beach or one to cool off after a hot day.

Boujee Bowls is open on Harbour Island and serves superfood bowls, smoothies and coffee.

On Friday, Boujee Bowls added overnight oats and coffee, both hot and cold, to the Harbor Island menu.

“I am not a Starbucks barista by any means, but I do know my cold brew,” Fricks said.

Hours for now are flexible while Fricks works out seasonal traffic trends.

Currently, Boujee Bowls is open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to sunset Friday and Saturday. During peak season, Fricks expects to be open on Mondays as well and to extend all hours to sunset when people are coming off the beach.