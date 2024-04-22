Farmers markets are opening around Kansas City: Here’s when, where and what’s new

Spring’s here, and with that comes local vendors across Kansas City ready to share their crops and crafted goods with the public.

The farmers market season is in full force, with quite a few open around the metro for people to secure their fresh batches of fruits, vegetables, flowers and treats. More are set to open as the season continues, giving Kansas City area residents tons of options to stop and shop for their locally grown produce.

Small, local food vendors are also expanding their presence at area farmers markets, so expect to find new doughnuts, mushrooms, meat and even kombucha the next time you visit your favorite market.

Take a look at what farmers markets are open and what’s on the way in the metro.

What farmers markets are open now in Kansas City?

Johnathon LaMont and Patricia Manser of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, shopped for vegetable plants during a stop at the City Market on Saturday, May 8, in Kansas City.

What farmers markets are opening soon?

Jessica and Jeff Dunkel of Slow Rise, a popular doughnut maker, bring their three boys with them on farmers market days.

What’s new at KC-area farmers markets in 2024?

Slow Rise: This De Soto-based sourdough doughnut company, which has been a Lawrence Farmers Market favorite for two years, will sell its treats at the Overland Park Farmers Market every other Saturday starting May 11. Flavors include everything-but-the-bagel, pandan coconut and lavender lemon.

Queen of Tarts: Hailing from Lawrence, this bakery sells tarts, scones, caramels, quiche and other treats. This year is its Overland Park Farmers Market debut.

KC Buffalo: The Batchelder family of the Kansas City area have been selling their bison meat at the River Market. This season, it’s also available at the Overland Park Farmers Market.

Artisan Kombucha: Selling full-strength kombucha with all-natural ingredients, Artisan Kombucha will be at the Lenexa Farmers Market every Saturday.

MyCo Planet: Biologist Robin Moore sells her gourmet mushrooms at the Brookside, River Market and Lee’s Summit farmers markets. This year, she’s selling them at Lenexa’s market on Saturdays.

Slow Rise doughnuts are a Lawrence Farmers’ Market favorite. Soon, they’ll be sold in Overland Park.

Are we missing your favorite farmers’ market? Let us know at kcq@kcstar.com, and we’ll add it to our running list.