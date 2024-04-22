Farmers markets are opening around Kansas City: Here’s when, where and what’s new
Spring’s here, and with that comes local vendors across Kansas City ready to share their crops and crafted goods with the public.
The farmers market season is in full force, with quite a few open around the metro for people to secure their fresh batches of fruits, vegetables, flowers and treats. More are set to open as the season continues, giving Kansas City area residents tons of options to stop and shop for their locally grown produce.
Small, local food vendors are also expanding their presence at area farmers markets, so expect to find new doughnuts, mushrooms, meat and even kombucha the next time you visit your favorite market.
Take a look at what farmers markets are open and what’s on the way in the metro.
What farmers markets are open now in Kansas City?
Brookside Farmers Market: It will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays from now until October at HJ’s Community Center for the 2024 season. You can find the list of what vendors will be available here.
Baldwin City Farmers Market: It’s open from 7:30 a.m. to noon every Saturday from now until October in downtown Baldwin City, Kansas, an hour southwest of Kansas City. The market offers baked goods, herbs, jams and other homemade products.
Cass County Farmers Market: Vendors at this market are only selling flowers for April, but will start selling produce Saturday, May 4. The market’s at 2601 Cantrell Road in Harrisonville.
City Market: The popular River Market stalls are open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday from now through October. You can take a look at what vendors are on site each week on the City Market’s website.
Drumm Farm Market: This market at 3210 S. Lee’s Summit Road in Independence features produce planted and harvested by children with the help of Drumm Farm staff. The market runs from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday and is open until October.
Lee’s Summit Farmers Market: It’s open from 8 a.m. to noon every Wednesday and Saturday until Nov. 2 featuring over 50 vendors. The parking map is online, as are Wednesday’s and Saturday’s layouts.
Overland Park Farmers Market: The market at 7950 Marty St. is open for the season. To find parking, check out the map, and you can view who’s selling what items on the website. It’s open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. from now until Sept. 28.
What farmers markets are opening soon?
Belton Farmers Market: The market is open from 4 to 7 p.m. every Thursday starting May 2. The market is at 613 E. North Ave. in Belton.
Independence Farmers Market: Open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. starting May 4. The market is located at 211 W. Truman Road.
KCK Farmers Market: The markets open May 4, and they will be open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday through the spring and summer. There are four locations, as the markets are a part of the WyCo Farmers Coalition: 4223 Gibbs Road, 501 Minnesota Ave., 206 E. Cedar St. and 667 S. 55th St.
Lenexa Farmers Market: It’s open from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday starting April 27 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Tuesday starting May 28. You can find fresh produce and more on the ground floor of Lenexa’s civic center parking garage at 17201 W. 87th St. Parkway.
Leavenworth Farmers Market: Located at the Haymarket Square on 7th and Cherokee Street, the market is open every Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon starting May 4 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Wednesday starting May 8. Later this year, it’ll stop Wednesday service and move to 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday starting Sept. 7.
Liberty Farmers Market: The market is open from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday from May to October at the Historic Downtown Liberty Square.
Merriam Farmers Market: Downtown Merriam’s market is filled with local produce and other goods. It’ll be open from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday starting May 4.
Mission Farmers Market: The market is open every Thursday from 4:30 to 8 p.m. starting June 6 and will be open through the end of August. The market is at 5635 Johnson Drive in Mission.
Olathe Farmers Market: The farmers market offers local produce and flowers, most of which are produced within 250 miles of Olathe. The market is open from 7:30 a.m. until each item is sold every Saturday starting April 27 and Wednesdays starting May 18. The market has two locations: Stagecoach Park at 1205 E. Kansas City Road and Black Bob Park at 14500 W. 151st St., Field One.
Parkville Farmers Market: The market is open from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday starting April 27 and from noon to 4 p.m. every Wednesday starting June 12. The market is at English Landing Park at 8701 McAfee St. in Parkville.
Shawnee Farmers Market: The market is open from 7 a.m. to noon every Saturday, and the first day is May 6. The market will be open through October, and you can find it at 11110 Johnson Drive in the Shawnee City Hall parking lot.
What’s new at KC-area farmers markets in 2024?
Slow Rise: This De Soto-based sourdough doughnut company, which has been a Lawrence Farmers Market favorite for two years, will sell its treats at the Overland Park Farmers Market every other Saturday starting May 11. Flavors include everything-but-the-bagel, pandan coconut and lavender lemon.
Queen of Tarts: Hailing from Lawrence, this bakery sells tarts, scones, caramels, quiche and other treats. This year is its Overland Park Farmers Market debut.
KC Buffalo: The Batchelder family of the Kansas City area have been selling their bison meat at the River Market. This season, it’s also available at the Overland Park Farmers Market.
Artisan Kombucha: Selling full-strength kombucha with all-natural ingredients, Artisan Kombucha will be at the Lenexa Farmers Market every Saturday.
MyCo Planet: Biologist Robin Moore sells her gourmet mushrooms at the Brookside, River Market and Lee’s Summit farmers markets. This year, she’s selling them at Lenexa’s market on Saturdays.
Are we missing your favorite farmers’ market? Let us know at kcq@kcstar.com, and we’ll add it to our running list.