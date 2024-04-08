Farmers Market officially revived in Green Oak Township

GREEN OAK TWP. — It's official with a stamp of approval. The Green Oak Township Farmers Market will return May-October.

New market manager Sarah Lester is resurrecting the market at 11299 E. Grand River Ave. It'll run 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursdays. The market was previously held on Saturdays.

Township officials voted to approve the market's return Wednesday, April 3.

Lester, who owns Kingdom Soapery and was a vendor at the previous market, said dozens of potential vendors have expressed interest in participating, including farmers, growers and craftspeople.

She's still deciding whether to return Thursday, May 2, or choose a different start date in May. She'll ask vendors for their preference. The final market of the season is set for Thursday, Oct. 24.

There'll be room for about 50 vendors at once. Lester hopes to line up farmers and growers of fresh produce, poultry and meat, as well as other artisans and craftspeople.

The market will also host food trucks and special activities, including live music, demonstrations and workshops.

Lester hopes to line up a master gardener from Michigan State University.

The previous market closed after participation waned. Officials want to make sure the revived market doesn't become "too much of a flea market," Lester said.

"We’re going to be reviewing how well the market has done over the season in November — and then (township officials) are going to decide if we’re going to have it the following season as well."

It's the latest in farmers market news in Livingston County, which is already well-known for the Howell Sunday Farmers Market and regular Brighton Saturday Farmers Market. The Hartland Farmers Market was recently rescued from closure, and plans for a new Livingston County Farmers Market (also on Saturdays) near Pinckney are well underway.

Anyone interested in participating in the market can email Lester at slester370@gmail.com.

— Contact reporter Jennifer Eberbach at jeberbach@livingstondaily.com.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Farmers Market officially revived in Green Oak Township