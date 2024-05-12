The Farmers Market at Bridgeport kicks off 4th year of Mothers and Mimosas

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Farmers Market at Bridgeport kicked off its fourth year with the “Mothers and Mimosas” event.

45 local famers and vendors signed up to celebrate Mother’s Day at 3800 Bridge Road in Suffolk.

“I was a huge success last year! We actually ran out of mimosas in the first hour,” said Casey Cali, event coordinator with Bridgeport Suffolk and BECO asset management LLC. “Moms like to shop and moms like mimosas so it kind of goes hand in hand.”

Money generated from mimosa sales help to support the Bridgeport Foundation.

“The sales from mimosas, go right back into the Bridgeport events. They will fund the Farmers Markets and fall concert nights in the Bridgeport Plaza. All of that money goes to performers and costs involved in hosting the events,” said Cali.

The market connects the community with poultry farmers, as well as producers of fresh fruits and vegetables here in Hampton Roads.

“We’ve had weather challenges, that’s been the biggest one across the nation. All of the other famers have been dealing with drought as well. Here it’s all rain in one month and no rain in the next month. It’s kind of challenging to keep our pastures green and everything stable,” said Nick Bautista with Farms of Eden.

His brother, 10 On Your Side’s weekend morning producer Dylan Bautista, who field produced this story, asked why it is important to know where your food comes from?

“It’s important for people to know that they can source food locally and not have to rely on national retailers,” said Nick. “If you think about where your food comes from, it exchanges hands numerous times. If you are buying locally, you can meet us! It’s not from Iowa or California, it’s from 45 minutes [away] in Hampton Roads, it’s in your backyard essentially.”

Ellie Kraus, the founder of Ellie’s Cellar creates ecofriendly household items ‘for a cleaner tomorrow.’ The business supports her and her three children.

“I started making soap with my grandparents when I was a child. I’ve been making soap now for over 30 years. I love doing it. My children and I do it together now. Sometimes their friends will come over and learn how to make soap. It’s all about the ecofriendly aspect,” said Kraus.

The Farmers Market at Bridgeport returns every second and fourth Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. until August.

“I love farmers markets like this, they give us an opportunity to be able to get our product out there,” said Delisea Jackson owner of ImPRESSive Juice Bar.

