Farm-fresh fare returns with local farmers markets

Plenty of fresh produce was available for sale on Friday, July 28, 2023 during the Petoskey Farmers Market.

NORTHERN MICHIGAN — Fresh berries, bunches of flowers and produce of all kinds will soon be available at outdoor farmers markets across Northern Michigan.

With Memorial Day just days away, the return of the seasonal markets is a sure sign that summer is on its way.

People shop for plant and herb varieties on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Peaceful Valley Farm booth during the downtown Petoskey farmers market.

Emmet County

Petoskey: The Downtown Petoskey Farmers Market returns for the season on May 24. It runs on Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday until Sept. 27 on Howard Street between Mitchell Street and Michigan Street in downtown Petoskey. Vendors carry everything from fresh meat to honey to bouquets of flowers and more.

Also in Petoskey, the Old Town Emmet Farm Market will open on June 1. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays until Oct. 12. It is located at the Friendship Center, 1322 Anderson Road.

Harbor Springs: The Harbor Springs Farmers Market debuts for the 2024 season on May 25. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Wednesdays. The Saturday market continues until Oct. 12, while the Wednesday market will end on Aug. 28. The market is located on West Main Street in downtown Harbor Springs. Along with fresh produce, the market includes a variety of youth programs and live music opportunities.

Charlevoix County

Charlevoix: The Charlevoix Farmers Market is back for the 2024 outdoor season on May 23. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays until Oct. 31 on Bridge Street in downtown Charlevoix. The market also features the Junior Marketeer program and the Music at the Market series.

A variety of fresh berries will be available at local farmers markets this summer.

Boyne City: The Boyne City Farmers Market celebrated its first outdoor market of the season on May 18 during the city’s 64th Annual National Morel Mushroom Festival. The market will continue from 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Saturdays until mid-October at Veterans Park. There will also be special market dates on July 13 and Aug. 10 at Peninsula Beach.

East Jordan: The East Jordan Farmers Market is also open for the season. They had their first market day on May 2. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursdays in Tourist Park.

Cheboygan County

Cheboygan: According to the Cheboygan Farmers Market Facebook page, they will be moving outside for the season from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Festival Square on May 25. The market is open on Wednesdays and Saturdays through October.

Chippewa County

Sault Ste. Marie: The Sault Ste. Marie Farmers Market opened for the season on May 15. The market is open from 4-6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays at the corner of Portage and Ashmun streets.

Brimley: Although the Bay Mills/Brimley Farmers Market hosted pop-up spring markets in April and May, they won’t be open weekly for the summer until July 25. They will be open from 4-7 p.m. on Thursdays until Oct. 31 at 11644 W. Plantation Road.

Otsego County

Gaylord: The Pavilion Market under the pavilion on Court Street will open for the season on May 25. The market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

To find even more farmers markets in Michigan, visit mifma.org/find-a-farmers-market.

