How far do you have to drive to the grocery store in Norwich? Why it matters

A lack of a grocery store in a neighborhood can affect residents lives in so many ways: the amount of time it takes to get groceries, the cost of the groceries, the choices of food in the neighborhood and the health impacts of not having fresh food.

Four of Norwich's census tracts are considered food deserts by the USDA. The Bulletin spoke with residents of Greeneville and Taftville to see what it means to live without fresh food readily available.

They all agree that there should be more access to fresh foods in their neighborhoods. They also fondly remember the Starrwood Market, which closed in 2018, as an affordable and nearby source of fresh foods.

Greeneville Neighborhood Committee President Tamir Capehart said grocery shopping has been a problem for Greeneville residents since the Starrwood Market closed.

Tamir Capehart - Greeneville

Tamir Capehart of the Greeneville Neighborhood Committee remembers when the Starrwood Market was open. When she first moved to Norwich from New York with her children, the nearby supermarket was convenient and affordable, she said.

“I didn’t have to travel to Lisbon, and I don’t have to go all the way to the west side for fresh produce, or milk for that matter,” she said.

If Capehart forgets something she needs, she doesn't have the option to send her kids to get it. Instead, she has to spend 25 minutes driving across town, plus the time it takes to find what she's looking for, she said.

“I get off work at 5:30-6, and I’m not cooking dinner until 7-8 o’clock, and that’s not something kids enjoy,” she said. “They need three hours for their food to digest.”

People can plan for the extra time needed to get food, but it's still an inconvenience, Capehart said. “My neighborhood needs a supermarket."

Greenville needs further recognition as a part of Norwich. If Norwich can get multiple car washes and a marijuana dispensary located in the city, it should be able to get a source of fresh produce for Greeneville, Capehart said.

“We would like to be noticed and recognized,” she said. “We are a community.”

Greeneville Neighborhood Committee Vice President Cynthia Jean-Mary

Cynthia Jean-Mary - Greeneville

Cynthia Jean-Mary, vice president of the Greeneville Neighborhood Committe, remembers when coupons would regularly come in the mail from Starrwood, and it always had a great variety.

As the bus stop outside the old Starrwood building suggests, it was on the bus line, so it was conveniently located, especially for the seniors who live nearby, Jean-Mary said.

"We want to support (a market in Greeneville) 110%," she said.

Looking at community factors, Greeneville is diverse, so it needs foods that reflect the diversity. Greeneville is also low-income, so people are often cooking at home. Healthy foods are needed since high blood pressure and diabetes are common in the area, Jean-Mary said.

Access to fresh food is a health issue

"If you don't have access to fresh food, and you only have access to things that have high sodium, high sugar, processed foods, that's the only thing you're going to be able to take in," she said. "You're not going to be able to manage your health."

Stores in Greeneville try to supply fresh foods, including Fifi's Grocery, Sunshine Market, and the Ravi Gas Station. Jean-Mary is glad for what those stores are doing, but more fresh foods, from potatoes and onions to leeks and collard greens, are needed in the community, she said.

"Those are things we use to cook with, and without them the meal is incomplete," she said. "(Otherwise) it's just the carbs."

File photo of Alicia Kanu (center) watching the April eclipse with her family.

Alicia Kanu - Taftville

Living in Taftville, Alicia Kanu said she either gets a ride from her sister to the grocery store, or catches the bus. When she's too busy for that, she'll use Instacart for deliveries. When she gets deliveries, she has a higher grocery bill.

Kanu estimates she spends $500 to $600 on delivered groceries a month, versus $200 to $300 when she can get to the store herself, she said.

Kanu was also a Starrwood customer when it was around.

"It was good, and it was cheaper," she said. "Nothing really went up."

While Kanu receives food stamps, the cost of living is going up in general. Balancing rent, utilities and more can be tricky, especially with children.

In Greeneville, Fifi's Grocery wants to expand to be able to sell fresh foods, and the Neighborhood Committee is collaborating with other groups to start fresh food distributions. Kanu supports these efforts.

"We need it," Kanu said.

