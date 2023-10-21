Fans Rally Around Bobby Flay After He Shares Heartbreaking News

Food Network star Bobby Flay has a diverse professional portfolio. He’s hosted 17 different television shows, opened restaurants all over the country, and authored over a dozen cookbooks. His most recent venture, Made by Nacho, is the one closest to his heart. The chef founded his premium cat food brand in 2021 and named it after his beloved Maine Coon. Flay, a self-proclaimed “cat person,” would personally cook homemade meals for his cats Nacho and Stella.

He soon started offering his high quality recipes to pet owners around the world, tapping Nacho to be his unofficial business partner. Flay hasn’t been shy in showing his love for his pets, even bringing Nacho along to press appearances.

Nacho is understandably loved by fans—his own personal Instagram account has over 273,000 followers. The cat just celebrated his ninth birthday earlier this month and received well wishes from thousands of people. So it’s safe to say the public was devastated when Flay took to Instagram to share the tragic news of Nacho’s passing.

The chef, who largely shies away from sharing personal news with his fans, revealed that his heart is broken following the loss of his beloved pet. “I truly believe he was everyone’s cat in some way,” Flay wrote. “Nacho had a magic about him that was truly special.”

The loss of a family pet is never easy, but Flay says he’s soothed by “knowing his likeness and legacy will live on forever through Made by Nacho.” He ends the post by telling his fans to give his pets an “extra long hug today” and to send prayers to Nacho.

Flay’s post was quickly flooded with comments of support. Ina Garten wrote, “Oh Bobby I’m so sorry!! What a good life you gave him!!! 💔💔💔”

Fellow Food Network personalities Sunny Anderson and Aarti Sequeira also sent their love. “Love you, Bobby. Sending you all the love for sweet Nacho🧡,” Anderson said. Sequeira said, “I’m so sorry Bobby. Nacho brought out a different side of you that I love. Praying for comfort as you grieve.”

Fans who grew to love Nacho took to the comments section too, with one writing, “I am so sorry for your entire family. No matter how long our pets live, it’s never long enough.”

We're sending lots of love Bobby's way!

