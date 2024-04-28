Family wanted: Lively and fun, Passion wants to be a police officer to help others

Passion, 10, who has a lively personality with a good laugh and who loves pulling harmless pranks, will fit right in with a family that loves to be goofy.

When she’s not full of laughter, Passion enjoys activities like swimming, tablet time and listening to her favorite music. Sometimes she’ll even coordinate her own music concert in which she’s the star. She is a compassionate soul, who would like to be a police officer one day so that she can help others.

Passion would benefit from a family that can provide consistency, offer her one-on-one time and can take the time to learn her interests and goals. She is extremely close with her siblings and desires a family who will support her in keeping a stable relationship with them.

If you are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org. You can also send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857).

Passion’s case number is CH-7428.