Is your family seeking a pet? Meet Rio, Tulsa, B.G., Taz, others at OKC-area shelters

Editor's note: Some animal shelters may still have restrictions due to illness. Please contact all area shelters before visiting.

Bethany Animal Control Shelter: Closed for adoptions due to vet clinic closing. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the month, 5100 N College, 405-789-3431.

Central Oklahoma Humane Society Center: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, 7500 N Western Ave., 405-286-1229.

Rio is a 2-year-old medium-size northern breed mix. He loves to play in the yard with all his dog friends and is very friendly meeting new people. To meet Rio, call 405-216-7615 or visit the Edmond Animal Shelter at 2424 Old Timbers Drive in Edmond during open hours.

El Reno Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, but open for adoption 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, 2400 Spur Lane, 405-262-2121.

Edmond Animal Welfare Shelter: Pet adoptions are by appointment only during normal hours 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays. Closed Sundays and Mondays. 2424 Old Timbers Drive, 405-216-7615.

Tulsa is a beautiful dark brindle large mixed breed dog with striking amber colored eyes. He loves to run and play and meet new people. He is about 2 years old. To meet Tulsa, call 405-216-7615 or visit the Edmond Animal Shelter at 2424 Old Timbers Drive in Edmond during open hours.

Free to Live: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Closed Wednesdays. Four miles north of Waterloo Road on Western Avenue, 405-282-8617, or www.freetoliveok.org.

Midwest City Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, open for adoptions 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.; 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, and closed on Sundays, 8485 E Reno Ave., 405-739-1400 or www.midwestcityok.org.

Moore Animal Shelter: Closed to intake animals, but open for adoptions 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.; 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday; 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and closed on Sundays, 4000 S Interstate 35 Service Road, 405-793-5190.

B.G., ID #305018, was adopted from the shelter five years ago. She's a sweet and cuddly 7-year-old, 87-pound Labrador mix. Her best buddy, Kia is also back at the shelter. Their family is no longer able to care for them. B.G. likes cats and dogs, loves people and even enjoys a bath every once in a while. B.G. and Kia, who is 10 years old and was adopted from the shelter in 2016, are very bonded and would do best going to the same home. Until overcrowding gets under control, adoption fees are waived for all dogs, no matter their size. To meet B.G. and Kia, go to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter at 2811 SE 29 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go online to www.okc.gov or www.okc.petfinder.com to see all the cats and dogs available for adoption.

Mustang Animal Shelter: Closed due to illness. Operating hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday; 8:30 to noon Wednesday; 9:30 a.m. to noon Friday, and closed on the weekend, 520 SW 59, 405-256-6207.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare: Open for cat adoptions and some dogs noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Until overcrowding gets under control, adoption fees are waived for all dogs, no matter their size. Call to inquire about adoptions available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week at 2811 SE 29. For more information, go to www.okc.petfinder.com and www.okc.gov.

Taz, ID #405259, came into the shelter on April 25. He was adopted from the shelter over a year ago. His family is no longer able to care for him. Taz, a friendly 2-year-old, 56-pound pit bull terrier mix, likes cats and dogs, and he is housebroken. If you hang a bell on the back door, he will knock it when he needs to go outside. Taz knows the basic commands. He will be a joy to have in any dog-loving home. Until overcrowding gets under control, adoption fees are waived for all dogs, no matter their size. To meet Taz, go to the Oklahoma City Animal Shelter at 2811 SE 29 between noon and 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Go online to www.okc.gov or www.okc.petfinder.com to see all the cats and dogs available for adoption. The shelter is in need of blankets, comforters, and towels.

Pets and People Humane Society: Noon to 5:30 p.m. daily for adoptions, 701 Inla Ave., Yukon, 405-350-7387, www.petsandpeople.com.

The Village Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 1701 NW 115. Call 405-751-0493 before visiting shelter.

Warr Acres Animal Shelter: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 405-789-9025.

Yukon Animal Shelter: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Fridays, 8 a.m. to noon. Saturdays, 501 Ash Ave., 405-354-6312.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Dogs and cats are available for adoption at OKC-area animal shelters.