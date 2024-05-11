Is your family ready for hurricane season? Weather expert shares tips, what you need to know

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Hurricane season is approaching, and it’s important to know the proper steps to stay weather-ready when and if a hurricane comes.

June 1 begins the official cycle for hurricane season every year. But in May, Hurricane Preparedness Week reminds everyone to plan ahead.

“It’s extremely important to be ready for hurricanes, not only before the storm but also during the storm. And also, a lot of times people forget it’s important to have a plan for after the storm,” said Sam Parish, BRProud’s chief meteorologist.

Parish has provided daily updates for hurricane season. He said more deaths and injuries often happen after the storm has passed. “Downed electrical power lines, generators being used inside instead of outside,” are among post-hurricane dangers he said.

Although many choose to evacuate, others stay behind. Parish said there needs to be a plan in place if you choose to stay home.

“If you’re planning on staying, you need to have an emergency supply kit. You need to have all of the materials that you’re going to need in order to stay put,” said Parish.

Many meteorologists and weather professionals say a first aid kit is essential. Hurricane kits are also recommended so you have what you need to stay safe during an emergency. They can include food, bottles of water and other important necessities.

“Your hurricane kit should also include fire extinguishers. Make sure you have batteries in your flashlight, and ave a headlamp,” said Brad Greer, CEO of DrySee, which manufactures waterproof bandages.

He said it’s important for each household to have a backup plan for emergencies.

“You should have quarterly family meetings to discuss emergency preparedness,” said Greer.

This hurricane season is expected to be stronger than last year. Parish said now is the time to prepare.

“We’re really emphasizing for people to have a plan in place for this year in particular because of the concerns of what kind of season it’s going to be,” he said.

