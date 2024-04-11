When and how to take a family holiday with someone who has dementia

Is it still possible to go on a family holiday together with someone who has dementia? In many cases, the answer is yes, and it can even allow sufferers to experience wonderful new things. Jan Woitas/dpa

Planning a trip well is important, and even more so if you'll be travelling with a family member suffering from dementia. After all, a change of location can be extremely stressful for them.

It needn't be though. Going on holiday together can make them feel good by demonstrating that their dementia diagnosis hasn't closed the door on having enjoyable experiences. And it can bring families closer together, says the Alzheimer's Research Initiative (AFI), a Germany-based non-profit organization.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia. The AFI has answered three common questions from people with a relative who has dementia:

When is it possible to take the person along on a family holiday, and when not?

People with mild to moderate dementia symptoms in particular are suited to a joint holiday, the AFI says, so long as they can cope well with a change of location and daily routine.

To test beforehand whether or not the person can manage, it recommends taking a day trip together. This has the advantage of a short trip home should the unfamiliar surroundings prove too stressful.

What sort of destinations are best?

Did you use to take family holidays, say, in Tuscany or at North Sea campsites? When deciding where to go, it's a good idea to pick a place that's similar, the AFI says, since familiarity gives dementia sufferers a sense of security.

And you shouldn't plan a trip at the last minute, otherwise what you want could already be booked up and you may have to make major compromises as regards destination and accommodation.

How best to organize a joint holiday?

Holidays are a lot different than normal days - that's clear. Nevertheless, if you're holidaying with a family member who has dementia, you should stick to some accustomed routines, such as first showering in the morning, then getting dressed, and then having breakfast.

The AFI also recommends bringing along some things from home to serve as handholds, as it were, for the dementia sufferer in unfamiliar surroundings. It could be a favourite cup, for example, a pillowcase or family photos.

Families need to be prepared for things not going smoothly though. The change of location and routines can prove more stressful to the person than expected, and you may even have to end your holiday prematurely.

While this can be very frustrating, the AFI says you should look on the bright side: At least you gave it a try.