Family fighting keep chickens as pets in Waxhaw neighborhood

A Union County family that was fined for keeping chickens as pets has scored a big win.

The family was originally located in a Waxhaw neighborhood.

However, neighborhood rules said they couldn’t own poultry, but they could have household pets as long as you don’t make money off of them.

The family in this case said the birds were pets that they even bathed and blow-dried in their house, and that they didn’t eat the animals or sell their eggs.

The Homeowners Association fined them more than $31,000, but the state court of appeals just ruled the chickens were pets under the rules, not poultry, and says the family doesn’t have to pay.

Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke has reached out to the HOA to see if they plan to appeal.

