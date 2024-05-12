Expert offers tips for watering your yard during drought

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-Even with rain in the forecast for Mother’s Day, there are still parts of Kansas in drought conditions.

Water conservation advice is given because of this and Wichita remains in stage one of drought. Right now Kansas is either abnormally dry or at severe drought levels according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. While many are watering their lawns with the summer heat on the way, it’s important to keep an eye on how you’re watering.

A local expert explains best practices for keeping your yard healthy while saving water.

Parts of Kansas are still desperate for more rain before the summer heat is here. And if you’re watering your lawn more now, some experts say that’s not what you should be doing right now.

“The number one mistake that gardeners make and homeowners make is overwatering in the spring,” horticulture agent with the K-State Sedgwick County Extension office Matthew McKernan said.

McKernan says overwatering makes your grass and plants more susceptible to drought. He adds that in the spring you should only water once or twice a week. When you water also matters.

“Typically we’re going to recommend people water in the early morning hours. This is going to help reduce the amount of water that’s lost to wind and evaporation that happen during the heat of the day,” McKernan said.

With all this being said, you should be mindful of how much water you’re using depending on what your source is: a well or city water.

“Trying to save a little bit of water,” Wichitan Ron Kennard said.

Kennard uses well water and says he waters his yard and plants throughout the week but not too often because he’s worried about water conservation.

“I give them a little bit every other day. I water some everyday, just not the same thing everyday,” Kennard said.

McKernan says if you have a private well, you should occasionally test the level of salt content in the water.

“High salt content in our well waters that might damage our soil or damage our plants, making drought conditions worse,” McKernan said.

McKernan adds that various types of grasses can absorb water differently. For example, tall fescue needs more water than bermuda.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.