Experience a Glamorous ‘Palm Royale’ Stay In Of-The-Moment Palm Beach

Whether or not you’ve caught the new Apple TV+ series “Palm Royale,” which showcases the extravagant, high-society lifestyle of the Island of Palm Beach in the 1960s, the posh island located a smidge over an hour-and-a-half from Miami, should be on your travel radar. The Island, as it’s called by locals, is famously known for its legendary hotels and resorts that clutch to a bygone era of glamour, and colossal mansions often hidden behind sculpted high hedges — and its residents’ lavish pursuits of yachting, luxury shopping on Worth Avenue, leisurely lunches and afternoon teas. Unlike the main character of “Palm Royale,” you don’t have to be an outsider trying to break into the social circle. If you want to live the high life, even for a few hours or a long weekend, here’s your glitzy guide to Palm Beach.

The opulent lobby of The Breakers in Palm Beach greets guests with lush floral displays.

Stay like a socialite

For a staycation worthy of a socialite, sink into luxury at The Breakers, one of the oldest and ritziest hotel zip codes on the island. A mix of nostalgia and a sprinkle of fairytale magic begins the moment you meander down the long palm-lined driveway to the lobby entrance, where you’ll step onto the plush floral carpet to gawk at the main-event flower installation that’s refreshed weekly (and worthy of a photo shoot to prove that you’re at the storied resort). A family-owned fixture for 128 years, the sprawling seaside property is known for its Italian Renaissance good looks, museum-worthy frescoes that adorn ceilings, and rich amenities such as four pools that front the ocean, a tranquil spa and two golf courses. No matter how many times you’ve visited, you’ll always experience something new as each year the owners invest an average of $30 million back into the property for a new project or renovation.

While The Breakers boasts more than 500 rooms — if it’s privacy you’re seeking, the newly transformed Flagler Club is nestled on the top two floors like an exclusive boutique hotel within a hotel. With only 21 rooms and suites, expect personalized service, from chauffeured pickup at the Brightline station or the airport, to a dedicated staff who caters to every whim. Under the recent renovation, Flagler Club suites were expanded, as was closet and storage space, and double vanities and separate bathrooms were added to mimic the comforts of home. Peek inside the vanities to discover luxuries like Evian facial spray and any toiletry item that you may have forgotten.

The Seafood Bar at The Breakers in Palm Beach features an acquarium as well as specially crafted drinks.

Guests receive full access to the resort’s amenities, but can retreat to the club for breakfast, light lunch fare, sunset hors d’oeuvres and desserts at night. We strongly suggest sunset cocktails on the terrace which overlooks the city. Don’t miss dinner at Seafood Bar — appropriately named after its bar that doubles as an aquarium — to enjoy favorites such as jumbo lump crab cakes, pecan-crusted grouper and any of the fresh seafood on ice. Cap off the night with drinks at HMF, where a well-heeled crowd gathers in the chic lounge to sip on cheeky cocktails like The Debutante and Chanel #6.

Guests at The Brazilian Court can book a voyage on the BC One, the resort’s 44-foot yacht.

Another place to experience island elegance is The Brazilian Court, a 1920s boutique property enveloped in a buttery yellow hue and beloved for its secluded courtyards ridged with lush plantings and trickling fountains. Designed to feel as if you’re staying at someone’s home, spacious guest rooms are fitted with jetted tubs, and some rooms come with sunny terraces. Sunbathe by the serene pool with one of their famous White Cosmo cocktails in hand, or tuck away to read on shaded loungers sprinkled around the property.

The newest, and most luxurious, hotel perk: a complimentary cruise aboard their sleek Italian 44-foot yacht, BC One. The Brazilian Court is the only South Florida hotel that boasts its own yacht, offering gratis boat rides to guests. For two hours, you’ll leisurely cruise the Intracoastal — passing hulking yachts and even bigger mansions that may ignite real estate envy, along with exploring natural beauties like Peanut Island, where its crystal-clear water is perfect for spotting starfish and manatees. While the boat ride is free, guests can add on food and beverage packages from Café Boulud, or even reserve a longer private cruise. If you prefer a beach day, the staff will whisk you over to the beach on the hotel golf cart and set up chairs and umbrellas in the sand.

No matter where you stay, reserve a bike to explore the Palm Beach Lake Trail, a 5.5-mile paved path that winds along the Lake Worth Lagoon and past vintage condos and mansions dripping in ivy and tangles of bougainvillea.

Palm Beach visitors can find special treats and divine baked goods at The Hive Bakery & Cafe.

Dine like a social butterfly

Spend an unhurried afternoon indulging in afternoon tea at Café Boulud, where an archway of fuchsia bougainvillea and the sun-dappled dining room set the stage for a sophisticated afternoon fueled by tea, coffee and bubbly. Delight in a tower of finger sandwiches, scones, and decadent desserts, as you observe the dapper gents and ladies donning big hats. Another popular breakfast and lunch spot is Hive Bakery & Cafe, where regulars line up for the to-die-for housemade pastries and breads, like their sourdough and English muffins. Grab a seat in the main dining room enveloped in a happy green, or the courtyard fixed with dangling orchids to nosh on an array of soups, salads and sandwiches. As a nod to the “Palm Royale” series — and the vintage Grasshopper cocktail that the main characters sip — the restaurant has concocted a Grasshopper tart crafted with crème de menthe and a chocolate Oreo crust.

A gold flamingo statue sets the ambiance at Pink Steak in Palm Beach.

For dinner, newcomer Pink Steak embodies a socialite making an unforgettable entrance: Every inch is splashed in pink and whimsical touches like a 12-foot flamingo that anchors the dining room. Helmed by acclaimed chef Julien Gremaud, the diverse menu is touched with French and Asian influences, and stellar steaks like the coffee-rubbed wagyu hanger steak and a bevy of homemade sauces. Dishes have creative twists like sushi dashed with foie gras or truffles, tiny cones filled with tuna and caviar, red-wine braised escargot, and even a vegetable Wellington minus the beef. Finally, there’s nothing more enchanting than the swanky Sunday ritual of brunch at The Circle at The Breakers. You’ll feel like royalty dining under the soaring ceilings wrapped in Renaissance frescoes and murals, as dreamy harp music floats through the air and servers flit around the room filling glasses of Champagne. While it’s a splurge, the buffet impresses with abundant stations of stone crabs, lobster tails, caviar, sushi, carved meats, breakfast items, and endless desserts including a crepe station. It’s day worth savoring.

The Henry Morrison Flagler Museum is housed in Whitehall, Flagler’s Gilded Age estate that was completed in 1902.

Posh elements in Palm Beach

Lilly Pulitzer is often considered the unofficial uniform of the Island, with the brand’s flagship store located on the luxury shopping mecca of Worth Avenue. If you’re a devotee of Lilly’s bright clothing, mark your calendar for The Pink Retreat in June. Returning for its fifth year, expect a sea of vibrant outfits, history walking tours, catamaran rides, tea at the Gilded Age Henry Morrison Flagler Museum, and even croquet lessons. In December, foodies flock to Palm Beach for the annual Palm Beach Wine & Food Festival to mingle with a roster of top chefs like Daniel Boulud and Robert Irvine. During the four-day affair, choose between fancy sit-down coursed dinners to walk-around tastings and relaxed grilling events. No matter when you visit Palm Beach, you’ll feel as if you’ve stepped onto the set of a glamorous movie where you get to play a leading role. Grasshopper, anyone?