Experience country life — with a discreet safe room, pet spa — in Texas home for sale

When it comes to combining sophistication with the cowboy way, the Lone Star State has always been a wizard, managing to create houses with an embodiment of the portmanteau.

Aerial view Swivel Interactive

That style can be found in this sleek home that has recently landed on the real estate market in Frisco, Texas.

Swimming pool Swivel Interactive

The home — which is listed for $6.9 million — captures a “modern-transitional aesthetic” without diminishing the country feel of living off the land.

Dining room Swivel Interactive

Best part? No Home Owner’s Association.

Kitchen Swivel Interactive

And it’s literally minutes away from all the attractions that the Dallas-Fort Worth area has to offer, including restaurants, the downtown rail district, Dallas Cowboys practice facility and more.

Living room Swivel Interactive

Features of six-bedroom, six-bathroom residence include:

Chef’s kitchen

Hardwood floors

Views

Natural light

Swimming pool

Outdoor kitchen

Media room

Study

Five-car garage

Fireplaces

Smart tech capabilities

Bedroom Swivel Interactive

But there’s also some bonus rooms that aren’t seen too often — unless you live in a megamansion in Beverly Hills. The residence comes with a “discreet safe room and pet spa” according to the listing on Coldwell Banker Homes. It’s all situated on five acres.

Bathroom Swivel Interactive

The listing is held by JaLyn York, York Property Group, Coldwell Banker Realty.

Interior Swivel Interactive

Frisco is about a 30-mile drive north of Dallas.

Doggie door Swivel Interactive

Surprising basement mystifies in this home for sale in Washington. Check it out

A secret gem hides in stunning estate for sale in Texas. Take a look and see what it is