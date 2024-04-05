Experience country life — with a discreet safe room, pet spa — in Texas home for sale
When it comes to combining sophistication with the cowboy way, the Lone Star State has always been a wizard, managing to create houses with an embodiment of the portmanteau.
That style can be found in this sleek home that has recently landed on the real estate market in Frisco, Texas.
The home — which is listed for $6.9 million — captures a “modern-transitional aesthetic” without diminishing the country feel of living off the land.
Best part? No Home Owner’s Association.
And it’s literally minutes away from all the attractions that the Dallas-Fort Worth area has to offer, including restaurants, the downtown rail district, Dallas Cowboys practice facility and more.
Features of six-bedroom, six-bathroom residence include:
Chef’s kitchen
Hardwood floors
Views
Natural light
Swimming pool
Outdoor kitchen
Media room
Study
Five-car garage
Fireplaces
Smart tech capabilities
But there’s also some bonus rooms that aren’t seen too often — unless you live in a megamansion in Beverly Hills. The residence comes with a “discreet safe room and pet spa” according to the listing on Coldwell Banker Homes. It’s all situated on five acres.
The listing is held by JaLyn York, York Property Group, Coldwell Banker Realty.
Frisco is about a 30-mile drive north of Dallas.
